Donald Trump makes first trip to Georgia since becoming Republican president





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – For the first time since winning the Republican nomination for president, Donald Trump was back on Georgia soil.

His iconic plane bearing his name landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, carrying the former president and his team.

They were in town for a swanky fundraiser in Buckhead, $6,600 per couple and $25,000 for a photo shoot with Trump, a flyer for the event read.

Trump walked down the steps of the plane to greet an enthusiastic crowd of a few hundred admirers and took questions from the press. Since being indicted in connection with a criminal racketeering charge related to alleged interference in the 2020 election, Trump has made moderate visits to Georgia: once to visit and have his now infamous frowning photo, and again a few weeks ago for a campaign rally.

He wasted no time berating the woman prosecuting his case, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis.

She shouldn't be on our case. She was totally discredited. “It's shocking that she's taking our case,” Trump said, referring to a recent ruling by a Fulton County judge that allowed Willis to remain in charge of the act. indictment but removed Nathan Wade, a high-ranking prosecutor with whom Willis had a romantic relationship during the early days of the indictment. . Fani Willis has been totally discredited. This case should be closed and I think it is a great insult to Georgia that the case continues.

Trump then made a surprise stop at Chic-Fil-A in the Vine City neighborhood, where he greeted voters and even handed out milkshakes to customers. The restaurant is nestled among Atlanta's cluster of HBCUs Morehouse, Spelman, Morris Brown, Clark Atlanta and is also less than two miles from the Fulton County Jail. This is the closest Trump has been to the building since he was briefly detained there.

The former president's supporters seemed unconcerned about the legal problems he faces, particularly in Fulton County.

100% honest, I think it's all bullshit, said David Halbruner, a Trump supporter while waiting for his arrival on the tarmac. I think we're wasting a lot of time, I think we're wasting a lot of taxpayer money.

All of these indictments are going to start to really crumble because none of them have any merit, said another Trump supporter, Sheryl Fody. It's just a way to keep him away from the election campaign.

No date has yet been set for the start of Trump's trial in Georgia. He faces more than a dozen charges in Fulton County related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 election.

