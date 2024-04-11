NATO member Turkey seeks to join Sino-Russian lunar project instead of US-led Artemis program: reports





Türkiye could play an influential role in International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) as it seeks to join the project led by China and Russia, bringing with it big space ambitions and a shifting political agenda, according to a space analyst. The Middle Eastern nation had applied to become a member of the ILRS, an initiative to build a base at the Moon's south pole by 2035, Turkish and Russian media reported Monday. It's the first NATO member to apply. The move represents a new chapter in Turkey's quest for a strong presence in space research and exploration, the Istanbul-based Turkiye newspaper wrote. An artistic representation of the International Lunar Research Station. Photo: CNSA Turkey's candidacy was also confirmed by Anatoly Petrukovich, director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, at a press conference in Moscow, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

John Sheldon, co-founding managing partner of London-based space consultancy AstroAnalytica, said he was not surprised that Turkey was interested in joining the ILRS initiative. Turkey's involvement would benefit China given its space ambitions and programs, with the implication of potential budgetary and technological contributions, he said on Wednesday. Turkey has a space program that includes building its own sophisticated satellites and its own space launch capability. He added that he also has a lunar exploration program aimed at making a hard landing on the lunar surface in 2026 to test key technologies and sending a probe into orbit around the Moon by the end of the decade . In addition, the country has a rapidly developing space industrial base and research capabilities. The move would also serve Ankara's geopolitical goals, he said, as its foreign policy was going through a significant transition from a Western-oriented country to one increasingly east- and south-oriented. South. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's relations with the European Union, NATO and the United States had become increasingly strained, even estranged, Sheldon said. As a result, he sought to exert his influence while distancing himself from the Western geopolitical agenda. This means that Turkey is increasingly engaging with China and Russia. Although there are particular differences with Moscow, Ankara believes its interests align with those of Beijing and Moscow on a range of issues in these regions, Sheldon said. He said there would be political implications if Turkey joined the ILRS instead of joining the US-led Artemis program, seen as a rival to the ILRS. This may be seen in the West as another nail in the coffin of what was once a close and important relationship, he said. 02:49 American commercial spacecraft lands on the Moon: a historic first for private industry American commercial spacecraft lands on the Moon: a historic first for private industry If Turkey's application is accepted, it will become the 10th member country of the lunar base project led by China and Russia, after Venezuela, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, South Africa, Egypt and Thailand. By comparison, 36 countries have signed on to the U.S.-led deal. Chords of Artemis a set of principles to guide the peaceful, safe and transparent exploration and use of outer space, according to NASA. However, the Artemis Accords are different from the Artemis program, and acceptance of certain principles does not necessarily mean the signatory is part of the NASA-led plan to establish a permanent base on the Moon and enable human missions to Mars , observers said.

