Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' First Look

The first image of Sebastian Stan as pre-TV, pre-president Donald Trump's young star in the upcoming buzzy biopic “The Apprentice” has been revealed.

Ali Abbasi's feature, just announced in the main competition at Cannes 2024, charts Trump's rise to power through what is described as a “Faustian bargain” with the influential lawyer right-winger and political fixer Roy Cohn (seen in still image). performed by Jeremy Strong). As the synopsis says, “'The Apprentice' is a dive into the bowels of the American empire. »

The searing film, written by Gabe Sherman and likely to cause a stir on both sides of the political fence, also stars Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr.

Producers include Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films (Canada), Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures (Denmark), Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films (Ireland), Abbasi and Louis Tisne for Film Institute (Denmark). Executive producers are Amy Baer, ​​Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Gabe Sherman, Lee Broda and James Shani.

“The Apprentice” joins a very dynamic list of titles in the running for the Palme d’Or at Cannes next month. Also in the running is Francis Ford Coppola's magnum opus “Metropolis”, 20 years in the making, with Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Shia LaBeouf; “Kinds of Kindness” by Yorgos Lanthimos, a stylized three-part story set in the present that reunites the “Poor Things” director with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe; “Oh Canada” by Paul Schrader with Richard Gere, from a screenplay by the late Russell Banks (“Affliction”); the musical melodrama “Emilia Perez” by Jacques Audiard with Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez; “Parthenope” by Paolo Sorrentino with Gary Oldman; and “The Shrouds” by David Cronenberg with Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger.

