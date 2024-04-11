Donald Trump's film “The Apprentice” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival





It's official: Donald Trump – or at least a fictionalized version of him – is heading to Cannes.

The prestigious French film festival unveiled its official selection of 2024 films in Paris on Thursday, and The Apprentice by Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi was among the titles unveiled for the event's main competition.

The biographical drama stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and explores his career as an aspiring real estate mogul in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s. The film is described as a mentor-protege narrative that documents the beginning of an American dynasty and addresses themes such as power, corruption and deception. It explores the relationship between Trump and Roy Cohn, the New York prosecutor who is often remembered for working with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the second Red Scare.

The official script for the film reads: “The Apprentice is a dive into the bowels of the American empire. It traces the rise to power of the young Donald Trump thanks to a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.”

Adding to the film's unmissable buzz, Succession star Jeremy Strong appears alongside Stan in the lead role of Cohn. And it gets even better: Maria Bakalova, unforgettable for her groundbreaking performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, plays Ivana Trump. Veteran actor Martin Donovan is Donald's father, Fred Trump.

The film's producers released a photo giving a first look at the film on Thursday, following the Cannes announcement. The image shows an intense Strong looking down at a frightened young Trump.

Principal photography on The Apprentice began in November 2023 and didn't wrap until January 28, 2024, suggesting a post-production sprint to be ready to premiere at Cannes in May. Many in the industry thought the film would have a better chance of debuting at the Venice or Toronto film festivals in the fall.

Born in Iran, Abbasi has been based in Denmark, where he studied film, since the mid-2000s. His first feature film, Shelley, an arthouse horror film, received strong reviews at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2016. He unveiled his second film, Border, at Cannes in 2018, winning the Un Certain Regard section. The film was subsequently selected as Sweden's Oscar entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category. His most recent feature, Holy Spider, a harrowing thriller about a real serial killer who targeted sex workers in Iran, was elevated to the main competition at Cannes in 2022. The film's star, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, won the festival's Best Actress award and the film was chosen as Denmark's official Oscar entry, making the shortlist.

Abbasi directed The Apprentice from a screenplay by Gabriel Sherman, whose biography of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, The Loudest Voice in the Room, was the basis for Showtime's 2019 miniseries The Loudest Voice , with Russell Crowe.

Stan's career has been booming in recent years, but he has big shoes to fill – big, big shoes (Trump voice) – inhabiting The Donald. The actor earned an Emmy nomination for his role as drummer Tommy Lee in the Hulu biographical miniseries Pam & Tommy alongside Lily James as Pamela Anderson. His other work includes this year's Sony film Dumb Money, the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the 2017 fact-based film I, Tonya.

The producers of The Apprentice are Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films (Canada), Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures (Denmark), Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films (Ireland), Abbasi and Louis Tisné for Film Institute (Denmark). Executive producers are Amy Baer, ​​Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Gabe Sherman, Lee Broda and James Shani.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25.

