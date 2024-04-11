Turkey will continue to support Palestine: Erdoan





ANKARA Trkiye will not stop supporting Palestine and sending humanitarian aid to civilians stranded in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said, vowing that trade restrictions on Israel will remain in place until a cease -the fire is reached and sufficient humanitarian aid is provided to civilians. . We took additional action against Israel after our efforts to airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza were blocked. These restrictions will remain in force until the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice are implemented and a sufficient amount of humanitarian aid is provided without interruption, Erdoan said in a message he sent to his Justice and Development Party (AKP). on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Erdoan referred to the Turkish Commerce Ministry's decision to ban the export of 54 goods to Israel after the latter restricted Trkiyes' plans to send humanitarian aid to Gaza by air via Jordan. Erdoan recalled that Trkiye sent 45 tons of humanitarian goods to Gaza and thus became the second country to send the most humanitarian aid to the Palestinians since the start of the war in October 2023. The president said that Trkiye would continue to fulfill his duty to history. and conscience while protecting the oppressed against Israeli aggression. More than 34,000 people have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks over the past six months, Erdoan said, stressing that Trkiye will continue to stand with Palestine and support the Palestinian people. Trkiye has done everything and will continue to do so to end oppression and restore peace and calm to the region, he said. Erdoan offers condolences to Hamas Haniyeh Meanwhile, Erdoan held a telephone conversation with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, whose three sons, three grandchildren and other relatives were killed in an Israeli army airstrike. Erdoan offered his condolences to Haniyeh for his loss, read a statement from the Communications Directorate on April 10. Erdoan stressed that Israel will definitely be held accountable before the law for the crimes of humanity it has committed, the statement said. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the head of the National Intelligence Presidency, Brahim Kaln, also spoke to Haniyeh on the phone to offer their condolences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkiye-to-continue-to-support-palestine-erdogan-192347 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos