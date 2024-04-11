Donald Trump will have a new trial after the 2024 elections





Donald Trump's lawsuit against ABC News will be heard in April 2025, and if he wins the November election, he could become the first sitting president to testify in a defamation trial.

On Tuesday, Miami federal judge Cecilia Altonaga set the trial date for two weeks from April 7, 2025 and also set the pretrial schedule.

Trump accuses ABC News and host George Stephanopoulos of defamation for “repeatedly falsely stating that plaintiff had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Ms. E. Jean Carroll.”

Trump's lawsuit also says the allegation is “false, intentional, malicious, and designed to cause harm.”

Newsweek requested comment via email from ABC News on Wednesday.

In May 2023, a New York jury concluded that Trump did not rape Carroll, as she had claimed, but that he sexually assaulted her. The jury awarded him $5 million for defamation and sexual assault.

Trump countersued Carroll, saying the jury decided her rape allegation was false. In August 2023, Judge Lewis Trump dismissed the counterclaim, saying rape and sexual assault were both “criminal sex crimes.” He added that Carroll's allegations were found to be “substantially true.”

In January 2024, a second New York jury awarded Carroll an additional $83.3 million for defamation for Trump's continued denial of sexual assault. Trump posted a $91.6 million bond to appeal.

Trump's lawsuit against ABC stems from a March 10 episode of the current affairs show This Week.

In it, Stephanopoulos asked Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace how she could continue to support Trump after he raped Carroll.

“You supported Donald Trump for president. Judges and two separate juries found him responsible for rape and defamation of the victim of that rape. How do you reconcile your support for Donald Trump with the testimony that we just saw ?” Stephanopoulos asked Mace.

Mace, a rape victim, responded that Stephanopoulos was asking insensitive questions.

“This was not a criminal case, first of all. Secondly, I live in shame. And you are asking me a question about my political choices by trying to shame me as a rape victim,” he said. -she declared.

Altonago said Trump and ABC must agree on a mediator by April 29.

A mediator is regularly appointed in trials to see if an agreement can be reached before trial.

“If the parties cannot agree on the selection of a mediator, they will notify the Registrar in writing as soon as possible, and the Registrar will appoint a certified mediator on a blind rotation system.”

“Within seven days of mediation, the parties are required to file a mediation report with the Court,” she wrote.

