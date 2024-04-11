China's middle finger on exports, no spaces reserved for women (comment)

China Watch: Xi's middle finger on exports

Given his approach to the People's Republic of China, failure was the only option for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's unsuccessful visit to Beijing to discuss China's predatory trade practices. worries Gordon G. Chang at Newsweek.

Before Yellen left China, Chinese officials expressed strong disagreement with her critics.

Leader Xi Jinping intends to put China on a war footing, meaning he is determined to build even more industrial capacity.

Meanwhile, Yellens' remarks showed the Biden administration's reluctance to antagonize Chinese leaders, with tariffs or otherwise, in response to China's predatory behavior.

Of course, Xi Jinping has made it clear that he has no plans to change course on exports.

Culture war: no spaces reserved for women?

An Australian case will determine whether individuals should be allowed to define themselves according to the gender identity they choose, and whether that identity then trumps biological sex, reports Julie Bindel to The Spectator.

It pits a transgender woman called Roxanne Tickle against businesswoman Sall Grover, who banned Tickle from her women-only app, Giggle, where women can find a roommate or arrange social gatherings.

Tickle seeks to make it illegal for women to even to have borders.

Grovers has already suffered a four-year legal battle, bad publicity and financial losses following the closure of its sites.

This could happen elsewhere: if trans activists had their way, a man could simply declare himself a woman, based on simple feeling, and be considered as such legally.

From right to left: RFK Jr.s Power in 2024

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. remains the third-party candidate most likely to influence the outcome of the race, notes Wall Street Journal Jason L. Riley.

Polls put his support at just under 10%, and even if his support falls to half its current level, he remains a force in swing states.

Polls show that working-class black and Latino men are moving away from the Democratic Party, and a recent survey showed that the share of the black vote with a favorable view of Kennedy increased from 38 percent to 51 percent.

Again, if black voters. . . no longer believe that racial identity should determine the political party they support, this is progress.

Liberal: Sonia should resign

In purely partisan terms, Nate Silver argues in his Silver BulletinJustice Sonia Sotomayor, 70 and diabetic, would be well advised to resign now, lest she die or become incapable of holding office before Democrats regain control of the presidency and the Senate, which could take a long time time: prediction markets only give Democrats a 25 percent chance of keeping control of the Senate in November, and the presidency is 50-50.

And even if Democrats retain the presidency and the Senate in 2024, they will likely lose the Senate in 2026.

The fact is that since judges serve an average of 28 years, each High Court seat (of the nine) has half the impact of a single-term president.

Joe Biden can choose one of several other qualified Latin American jurists to replace her.

And a confirmation fight would galvanize the Democratic base, especially since abortion tends to unify the party.

War Watch: Joe's Latest Mistake in the Middle East

President Biden, more likely than not, has simply seriously screwed things up in the Middle East, warn Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet at The Hill.

By pressuring Israel to withdraw from Hamas, it could encourage it to attack the source directly: Iran.

Israel's April 1 bombing of Tehran's diplomatic complex in Damascus, Syria, killing seven Revolutionary Guard commanders, could be the first shot in a dangerous regional war.

Israel has probably been content to eliminate Hamas as a threat and militarily control Hezbollah if necessary in Lebanon, but if Biden does not let Israel defeat Hamas in Rafah, Israel will cut off its roots in Iran and Lebanon, starving the terrorist organization and its affiliates in Gaza. .

Give Israel the latitude it needs to destroy Hamas in Rafah. Otherwise, Jerusalem could be forced to finish the job in Tehran.

Compiled by the Post Editorial Board