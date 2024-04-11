Boris Johnson calls Rishi Sunak's smoking crackdown 'crazy' | Political news





Boris Johnson has hit out at Rishi Sunak's smoking policy, calling his plan to phase out the sale of tobacco products “crazy”. The current Prime Minister announced his proposal at the Conservative Party conference in 2023, saying it would raise the legal age to buy cigarettes in England by one year each year, ultimately leading to a “smoke-free” generation. But his predecessor at Downing Street joined another former leader, Liz Trusscriticizing this decision. While Mr Sunak's policy has been praised by health professionals, it has also been seen by some as limiting freedoms. Politics Live: Interior Minister welcomes new migration rules Speaking at a right-wing conference in Canada on Wednesday evening, Mr Johnson said: “We are, on the whole, in favor of freedom and it is this unique Anglo-Saxon idea of ​​freedom which, in in my opinion, unites conservatives, or should unite conservatives. . “And when I look at some of the things that we're doing now, or that are being done in the name of conservatism, I think they're absolutely crazy.” Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





1:14

Smoking age will rise every year – Sunak announces 2023

'Give me a break' Pointing out smoking policy, the former prime minister added: “When Winston Churchill's party wants to ban cigars, give me a break, as they say in Quebec, it's just crazy.” The former prime minister previously used the phrase “give me a break” while in Downing Street after France expressed anger over Australia's decision to withdraw from a contract of submarines to join the AUKUS defense agreement (Australia, United Kingdom, United States). He said of the French: “I just think it's time for some of our dearest friends around the world to take a shot. [get a grip] about all this and give me a break [give me a break]”. Mr Sunak's proposed smoking bill has not yet been approved by Parliament, but it will be presented to MPs in the Commons on April 16. The legislation is expected to pass as the plan has Labor support, but Mr Sunak could still face a right-wing rebellion from his own backbenchers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-brands-rishi-sunaks-smoking-crackdown-nuts-13112685 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos