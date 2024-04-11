Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation with the Turkish President





The national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports TDH. During the telephone conversation, President Halk Maslahaty emphasized that for Turkmenistan, the Republic of Turkey is one of the reliable and long-standing partners, with whom friendly and fraternal relations are currently enriched with a new content. In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen People emphasized that he warmly remembers the meetings and negotiations that took place during his recent visit to the Republic of Turkey to participate in the Third Antalya Diplomatic Forum. Taking the opportunity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, chaired by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, was held at a high level, and highlighted the great interest of Turkmenistan for cooperation with this organization, expressing gratitude. in this regard to the national leader of the Turkmen people. The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the growing dynamics of interstate relations and exchanged views on the priorities of a multifaceted partnership of a long-term strategic nature. It was also noted that the linguistic, cultural and spiritual commonalities of the two brotherly peoples contribute to the development of bilateral ties. At the end of the telephone conversation, the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again expressed their wishes for good health, happiness , and may all prayers and fasts be accepted by the Almighty, and peace for the two brother peoples, well-being and prosperity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://turkmenportal.com/en/blog/76514/gurbanguly-berdimuhamedov-had-a-telephone-conversation-with-the-president-of-turkey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos