Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion poll predicts Bihar to vote for PM Modi-led NDA, INDIA bloc to get

Days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an opinion poll has predicted the dominance of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar. In an opinion poll conducted by ABP-CVoter, 69 percent of respondents expressed their preference for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. The ABP-CVoter opinion poll also predicts that the NDA is set to get over 50 per cent votes in Bihar while the INDIA alliance would get only 36 per cent votes.

Rahul Gandhi trailed Modi as the likely prime ministerial candidate, with only 23 percent of voters preferring him for prime minister.

According to the survey conducted from April 1 to 9 among 2,600 respondents, 58 percent said they were completely satisfied with Prime Minister Modi's performance, but only 26 percent were fully satisfied with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Lok Sabha Poll Dates:

Polling for 40 constituencies in Bihar will be held in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting will take place on June 4. Although the number of Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar is only half of Uttar Pradesh's (80), the state will have elections in seven phases due to logistical challenges.

In the first phase, polling will be held in Lok Sabha constituencies: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui. Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka will vote in the second phase. Polling in Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria is scheduled in the third phase, and Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger will vote in the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the fifth phase of LS polls, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur will vote, and polling will be held in the sixth phase in Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj seats . . .

In the seventh and final phase, voting will take place in Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad Lok Sabha seats.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won a landslide victory in Bihar, winning 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news. More less

Published: April 11, 2024, 09:43 IST

Topics that might interest you

