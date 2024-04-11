Connect with us

Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion poll predicts Bihar to vote for PM Modi-led NDA, INDIA bloc to get

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion poll predicts Bihar to vote for PM Modi-led NDA, INDIA bloc to get

 


Days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an opinion poll has predicted the dominance of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar. In an opinion poll conducted by ABP-CVoter, 69 percent of respondents expressed their preference for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. The ABP-CVoter opinion poll also predicts that the NDA is set to get over 50 per cent votes in Bihar while the INDIA alliance would get only 36 per cent votes.

Rahul Gandhi trailed Modi as the likely prime ministerial candidate, with only 23 percent of voters preferring him for prime minister.

According to the survey conducted from April 1 to 9 among 2,600 respondents, 58 percent said they were completely satisfied with Prime Minister Modi's performance, but only 26 percent were fully satisfied with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Lok Sabha Poll Dates:

Polling for 40 constituencies in Bihar will be held in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting will take place on June 4. Although the number of Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar is only half of Uttar Pradesh's (80), the state will have elections in seven phases due to logistical challenges.

In the first phase, polling will be held in Lok Sabha constituencies: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui. Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka will vote in the second phase. Polling in Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria is scheduled in the third phase, and Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger will vote in the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the fifth phase of LS polls, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur will vote, and polling will be held in the sixth phase in Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj seats . . .

In the seventh and final phase, voting will take place in Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad Lok Sabha seats.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won a landslide victory in Bihar, winning 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.

More less

Published: April 11, 2024, 09:43 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/lok-sabha-elections-2024-opinion-poll-shows-bihar-voting-for-pm-modis-nda-india-bloc-to-get-11712803399577.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: