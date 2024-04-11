Donald Trump's stock has lost more than half its value since its IPO





The value of a share of Donald Trump's company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has fallen by more than half the amount it was valued at when it went public.

In March, shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), an existing shell company, agreed to merge with TMTG, owner of the former president's Truth Social website, paving the way for the company's IPO. Trump company.

Trading under the symbol “DJT,” the company's stock opened at around $70 per share in its March 26 IPO, according to Google Finance data. The value of each TMTG share reached a high of $71.9 on March 27 before the profit and loss figures were released.

But since then, the value has dropped to less than half that amount. According to Google Finance data from Thursday, each share is now worth $34.26.

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event April 2, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The stock value of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), owner of Truth Social, is falling. Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event April 2, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The stock value of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), owner of Truth Social, is falling. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

That's lower than when markets opened on March 22, before the company's IPO, when each TMTG share was worth $44.2.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

Writing on her Substack on Tuesday, Trump's niece Mary Trump called the drop in stock value “the ultimate insult” to the former president.

“Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group [TMTG]has been in freefall since its IPO,” she wrote. “It's so bad that the continued decline in stock value yesterday has erased all gains since DJT stock began trading .

“It is less than half the opening price of $79 when it debuted on March 26, sending his net worth plummeting,” Mary Trump wrote. “The decline led investors to short the stock…the ultimate insult.”

Meanwhile, last week a petition was launched on the Care2 website calling on authorities to “investigate whether Trump should be charged with securities fraud for the Truth Social stock market crash.” At the time of writing, it had received 20,590 signatures.

But speaking to Newsweek last week, TMTG spokesperson Shannon Devine struck a nerve. She said: “We are delighted to operate as a public company and have secure access to the capital markets.

“Closing the 2023 financial statements related to the merger, Truth Social today has no debt and over $200 million in the bank, opening many opportunities to expand and improve our platform. We intend to take full advantage of these opportunities to make Truth Social the quintessential free speech platform for the American people.

Trump has also expressed confidence in the company, writing last week on his social media platform Truth Social that TMTG is “very strong, with over $200,000,000 in CASH and ZERO DEBT.”

