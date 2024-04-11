Taiwan criticizes Xi Jinping for meeting with former president, says he should establish dialogue with current government

Following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticized the Chinese leader for meeting with the former president, while failing to to take concrete steps to establish a dialogue with the former president. Taiwan's current government, Taiwan News reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held rare talks with Taiwan's pro-China former president Ma Ying-jeou on Wednesday, nearly a decade after their 2015 summit in Singapore.

The Chinese leader stressed that any external interference could not prevent the reunification of the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry responded to their meeting by saying that what concerned the Taiwanese was the continued escalation of military threats, diplomatic pressure, economic coercion and Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo of Taiwan Strait.

The ministry further said that Beijing's attempts to promote its position on Taiwan through this meeting “cannot hide China's ambition to use the so-called '1992 Consensus' to embody the 'principle of one China” and eliminate our country’s sovereignty,” Taiwan News reported.

He adds that if China truly wishes to demonstrate goodwill toward Taiwan, it should “immediately cease all forms of coercion against Taiwan, recognize Taiwan's prevailing public opinion, and resume dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected government to address the differences and resolve problems on the basis of reciprocity. »

The Foreign Ministry noted that Xi's meeting with Ma coincided with a U.S.-Japan summit and came on the eve of a U.S.-Japan-Philippines summit.

He further urged Beijing to take concrete measures to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and promote the positive development of cross-Strait relations, according to Taiwan News.

The ministry pointed out that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act and that in recent years, Taiwan, the United States and like-minded countries have worked together to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.

He further pledged that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with countries including the United States to jointly uphold this “hard-won achievement” and continue to safeguard regional peace and stability.