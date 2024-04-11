Politics
Taiwan criticizes Xi Jinping for meeting with former president, says he should establish dialogue with current government
Following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticized the Chinese leader for meeting with the former president, while failing to to take concrete steps to establish a dialogue with the former president. Taiwan's current government, Taiwan News reported.
Chinese President Xi Jinping held rare talks with Taiwan's pro-China former president Ma Ying-jeou on Wednesday, nearly a decade after their 2015 summit in Singapore.
The Chinese leader stressed that any external interference could not prevent the reunification of the two countries.
The Foreign Ministry responded to their meeting by saying that what concerned the Taiwanese was the continued escalation of military threats, diplomatic pressure, economic coercion and Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo of Taiwan Strait.
The ministry further said that Beijing's attempts to promote its position on Taiwan through this meeting “cannot hide China's ambition to use the so-called '1992 Consensus' to embody the 'principle of one China” and eliminate our country’s sovereignty,” Taiwan News reported.
He adds that if China truly wishes to demonstrate goodwill toward Taiwan, it should “immediately cease all forms of coercion against Taiwan, recognize Taiwan's prevailing public opinion, and resume dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected government to address the differences and resolve problems on the basis of reciprocity. »
The Foreign Ministry noted that Xi's meeting with Ma coincided with a U.S.-Japan summit and came on the eve of a U.S.-Japan-Philippines summit.
He further urged Beijing to take concrete measures to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and promote the positive development of cross-Strait relations, according to Taiwan News.
The ministry pointed out that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act and that in recent years, Taiwan, the United States and like-minded countries have worked together to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.
He further pledged that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with countries including the United States to jointly uphold this “hard-won achievement” and continue to safeguard regional peace and stability.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/world-news/taiwan-slams-xi-jinping-for-meeting-with-former-president-says-should-establish-dialogue-with-current-govt-155857.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EU: Voting to approve the Migration and Asylum Pact is a missed opportunity
- Comedian Bassem Youssef on the Israel-Gaza war, the Arab Spring and why we can't change the world
- Taiwan criticizes Xi Jinping for meeting with former president, says he should establish dialogue with current government
- Donald Trump's stock has lost more than half its value since its IPO
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion poll predicts Bihar to vote for PM Modi-led NDA, INDIA bloc to get
- Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation with the Turkish President
- Boris Johnson calls Rishi Sunak's smoking crackdown 'crazy' | Political news
- LTE: against anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns at The Arch Opinion
- Lehigh lands four at NFF Hampshire Honor Society
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Drifts After Another Inflation Report as Rate Concerns Remain
- Main Street Pub Reopens After Spartanburg Expansion | Spartanburg Business
- Former Pakistan First Lady Bushra Bibi meets jailed husband Imran Khan on Eid