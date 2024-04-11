Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice premieres at Cannes





Top line

The Cannes Film Festival announced Thursday that The Apprentice, a fictional biopic about Donald Trump's professional rise decades before his arrival in the White House, would premiere at the festival next May, an announcement made the same day for potential spectators. -look of actor Sebastian Stan as the former president.

Donald Trump at the Plaza Hotel in New York, February 12, 1989.

Getty Images Key Facts

“The Apprentice will be screened in the main competition of the festival, as will “Emilia Perez” by Jacques Audiard, a musical comedy with Selena Gomez and Francis Ford Coppolas “Megalopolis”.

“The Apprentice,” from Iranian-Danish director Ali Abbasi, follows the efforts of Trump, now a billionaire, to expand his real estate business in 1970s and 1980s New York.

Stan, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plays a young Trump alongside Succession actor Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, the famous lawyer who represented and mentored Trump in the early days of his career.

Maria Bakalova, the first Bulgarian actress to be nominated for an Oscar, will play Ivana, Trump's first wife, and American actor Martin Donovan will play Fred Trump Sr., Trump's father.

Gabriel Sherman, author of the biography of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, “The Loudest Voice In the Room,” wrote the screenplay.

Crucial quote

“The Apprentice” is a dive into the bowels of the American empire,” reads the film's script. “It traces the rise of a young Donald Trump to power thanks to a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.

Key context

Donald Trump began his career in the late 1960s as an employee of his father's real estate company, Trump Management. He renamed it the Trump Organization and became president of the company in 1971, moving the company's direction from residences in the boroughs to high-end projects in Manhattan, including erecting the famous Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. and other Trump-branded properties in Manhattan. Mumbai, Istanbul and beyond. He began developing casinos in the 1980s with the opening of Harrah's at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City in 1984, then opened Trump Castle and the Trump Taj Mahal in the city. He acquired the Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1985. Trump's hotel and casino operations ultimately filed four Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization petitions. A number of hotels, including one in Washington, D.C., have since been sold. Trump's management and licensing business is now valued at $59 million.

Forbes Rating

Trump was worth about $4.6 billion as of Thursday and ranked 697th among the world's richest people. His net worth jumped about $4 billion when Trump Media & Technology Group, which created the Truth Social app, went public on March 26, but the company's stock price has remained volatile since during. It was worth an estimated $2.3 billion before the company went public.

Tangent

The Apprentice isn't the only biopic turning heads this year. “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” a film about the making of Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” album, was picked up by 20th Century Studios earlier this week with “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White in talks to play the role of the rocker. Timothe Chalamet will play Bob Dylan in the early '60s in A Complete Unknown, Selena Gomez is set to star as Linda Ronstadt in a biopic about the 11-time Grammy winner and fans got their first look Wednesday at a new movie by Michael Jackson featuring the popstars. real nephew Jaafar Jackson.

