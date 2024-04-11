PM Modi says I am good at leadership as Lok Sabha approaches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described himself as a divinely gifted leader who does not get distracted by phone calls or messages, but as someone who is fully committed to his work.

By speaking to News week in an exclusive interview, PM said, “Listening is an important quality for leadership. I am endowed with this quality by God and I have also cultivated it. Another quality I have is that I am always in the moment. I don't get distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else. When I do something, I am involved and 100 percent absorbed in that task. »

Elaborating on good leadership qualities, he said, leaders must have a bottom-up feedback channel and the ability to connect to the grassroots and get unfiltered feedback.

There should also be multiple such feedback channels, so that human biases and preferences are neutralized. »

When I was the chief minister of Gujarat, I received a call around 3 am from someone in a town called Karjan. Normally, no one alerts a chief minister this early in the morning, but my staff knew my working style and hence alerted me. The person called to report a loud explosion in our city. He said I had come to his house for a meal in my early days, so he knew me and wanted to call me directly. I asked him what could be the reason. He told me that the train tracks pass near his house and that it could be linked to the railways. So I called the district administration, railway officials and my staff to inquire about the incident. None of them had heard of it, but immediately the entire administration got to work. It turned out to be a train wreck. »

He also said that good leadership also means knowing how to delegate work. I spend long hours understanding and discussing important issues and building consensus. Once there is a consensus, I believe in empowering people to execute it,” he said. News week

Modi also mentioned that it is important to empathize with people's feelings and emotions if one aspires to be a good leader. I receive hundreds of thousands of physical letters every month. I get to check many letters and see for myself the emotions people express. It is from these letters that the thought of Mann Ki Baat [a monthly radio program] came to mind. We have had 110 episodes of Mann Ki Baat so far.”

I didn't even know I was good at communication. People noticed it when I entered politics. So I said to myself: let's put this skill to good use. »

Published: April 10, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

