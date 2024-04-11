Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the shadow of Gaza's misery

ISTANBUL (AP) Muslims around the world celebrated the holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. But the events were overshadowed by the worsening crisis in Gaza and the military offensive expected by Israel in the city of Rafah after six months of war.

“We must not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” said an imam, Abdulrahman Musa, in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. “They have been subjected to unjustified attacks and much violence (while) the world watches in silence.”

In a holiday message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent his support for Gaza, which he called a “bleeding wound on the conscience of humanity.”

In Istanbul, some of the thousands of worshipers at the Aya Sofya mosque carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in support of residents of Gaza, where the United Nations warns that more than a million people are at risk of imminent famine and few Help is allowed inside. .

In Gaza there was little joy. Palestinians in the Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City mourned their loved ones among the more than 33,000 people killed in the Israeli offensive in response to Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

Om Nidal Abu Omeira sat alone among the bombed buildings and wept at the grave of her mother, son-in-law and grandson. All were killed during the Israeli offensive.

“They (the children) keep saying, 'I miss my dad, where is he?' I tell them he’s in heaven,” she told The Associated Press. “They start crying, and then I start crying with them.”

Elsewhere, people were grateful for the abundance they had after a month of fasting and reflection. Before the holidays, markets around the world were teeming with shoppers. People left the cities to return to the villages and celebrate with their loved ones.

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, nearly three-quarters of the population traveled on the annual return home known locally as “mudik.”

“This is the perfect time to reconnect, as if to recharge the energy that has been depleted during almost a year away from home,” said civil servant Ridho Alfian.

Jakarta's Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, was flooded with worshippers. In their sermons, the preachers called on the population to pray for the Muslims of Gaza.

“This is the time for Muslims and non-Muslims to show humanitarian solidarity, because the conflict in Gaza is not a religious war, but a humanitarian problem,” said Jimly Asshiddiqie, who chairs the council. advisory board of the Indonesian Mosque Council.

In Berlin, the faithful were a reflection of the world, coming from Benin, Ghana, Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey.

“It is a day when we are grateful for everything we have here, where we think and give to those who are poor, facing war and who have to suffer from hunger,” said Azhra Ahmad, 45, mother of five children.

In Pakistan, authorities have deployed more than 100,000 police and paramilitary forces to provide security to mosques and markets.

In Malaysia, ethnic Malay Muslims performed morning prayers at mosques across the country just weeks after socks printed with the word “Allah” at a convenience store chain sparked an outcry. Many found this offensive.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for unity and reconciliation, saying no group should be sidelined for religious or any other reason.

In Russia, worshipers gathered as their leaders pledged loyalty to their fellow citizens amid tensions following last month's attack by an extremist group on a music hall outside Moscow, in which 130 people were killed. The Islamic State group's Afghan affiliate claimed responsibility.

“As the President of our country, Vladimir Putin, said, terrorism has neither nationality nor religion,” said the Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia. “We call to unite against the threat, against these dark forces .”

By ANDREW WILKS and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

Karmini contributed from Jakarta along with Associated Press journalists from around the world.