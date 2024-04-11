Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, will normalize relations with Israel





Although fervently pro-Palestinian, Jakarta wants Jerusalem to lift its veto on OECD membership. By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News Indonesia will normalize relations with Israel if, in exchange, Israel lifts its veto on Jakarta's membership in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The world's most populous Muslim nation has always been staunchly anti-Israeli and fervently pro-Palestinian. Yet Jerusalem and Jakarta reportedly negotiated this decision over the past few months, even despite the ongoing war with Hamas. The OECD also played a role, officially confirming to Israel in March that Indonesia must maintain diplomatic relations with all its members for its application to be considered, and that unanimous agreement of all members must be obtained for a country can join. I am convinced that this gives you security on this important point, added OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann in his letter to Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Ynet reported that Katz responded that he was now waiting[s] a positive change in its policy towards Israel, and in particular a renunciation of the discriminatory policy towards Israel, with a view to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the parties. Early last month, a top aide to President Joko Widodo publicly denied that the government was considering establishing ties with the Jewish state. React to a report in Jewish insider Stating that the two countries had planned to announce this decision in October or November 2023, starting with the establishment of trade offices, Ari Dwipayana said that “the information is completely incorrect”. The finalized arrangements were then derailed by Hamas' invasion of Israel which sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, according to the report. Indonesian officials have harshly criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, and Jakarta has supported South Africa in its case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians during the war. Israel, supported among others by the United States and Germany, has completely rejected this claim. Indonesia was one of the countries whose names were floated as possible additions to the 2020 Abraham Accords, the framework under which Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan first normalized their relations with Israel. Jewish insider had reported that Dan Shapiro, then the State Department's senior adviser for regional integration, attended a September meeting in Jerusalem during which details of a memorandum of understanding were ironed out with another senior adviser by Widodos. The two countries have maintained discreet contacts on trade, tourism and security for years, even without diplomatic relations. In a possible sign of a new thaw, Israel approved on Tuesday a drop of humanitarian aid over Gaza carried out by the Indonesian air force. This flight, from Jordan, was the first time a plane from Indonesia entered Israeli airspace. The OECD currently brings together the 38 major world economies. Indonesia is the 16th largest economy in the world, with a GDP of $1.5 trillion. According to the World Bank, it ranks tenth in terms of purchasing power parity, which is the rate at which one country's currency is converted into that of another country to purchase the same amount of goods and services. services.

