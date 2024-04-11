Politics
Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi courts the south in an attempt to gain power on a pan-India scale
After a decade in power, Modi hopes to significantly increase his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 55 percent parliamentary majority, requiring a victory in southern states.
Modi's BJP won 303 of 543 seats in the lower house of Parliament in 2019, but mainly in the populated Hindi-speaking north.
Holding repeated rallies across the south, Modi sought to win over new voters, offering his “utmost respect” to the southern Tamil culture and language, including wearing the region's traditional white wrap, greeting from open-top convoys in flower-studded parades.
Modi also launched a social network in Tamil, to convince those who see the BJP dominated by northern Hindi speakers.
But the BJP's efforts face serious headwinds in the south, where voters generally support regional parties strongly rooted in calls for social justice, and where Modi's muscular Hindu nationalism has little appeal. “We respect people who do not depend on religion or caste,” 38-year-old Abu Backer, owner of a steel company in the state of Tamil Nadu, said proudly. Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan – commonly known by his initials PTR – has said he hates seeing “polarization” in politics.
Rajan of Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party – which won 23 seats in Parliament in 2019 – said he was proud of the long history of “harmonized” multi-faith communities in the south.
Many southern Indian states have supported populist parties rooted in their cultural and linguistic identity, boasting of their social reform efforts aimed at tackling India's millennia-old caste hierarchy.
“Those places which have been able to retain their cultural identity, their linguistic identity, their customs, their history… where people have the opportunity to grow… the BJP is doing very badly in these states,” said l 58 year old man. » said Rajan.
He was deeply critical of those who he said used Hinduism as “a political tool”.
In the latest polls, the BJP won just over a fifth of the seats – 29 out of 129 – in the five southern states: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
By courting the South, the BJP hopes to wrest from its already humiliated rival, the Congress Party, the image of a truly pan-Indian party.
But Tamil Nadu social activist Ramu Manivannan said Modi had his work cut out for him in the south, where literacy rates are higher than the national average.
“One of the most important reasons why it is difficult for the BJP to gain a foothold in the south… is social radicalization,” Manivannan said.
“When he (Modi) is in the north, he speaks the language of what you call religion… people don't check what his performance is.
“If he comes to talk about underdevelopment in Tamil Nadu, here we give him figures.”
About a fifth of India's 1.4 billion people live in the five southern states, and some fear that if Modi wins he could support a revision of electoral boundaries based on population.
This worried some because it would likely mean a significant increase in northern state seats, further reducing the south's overall parliamentary weight.
Every time Modi visits Tamil Nadu – and he has made at least seven trips this year – social media erupts with a battle of hashtags between “Welcome Modi” and “Go Back Modi”.
The South's tax burden, which some consider unfair, adds to the distrust.
Modi's image, boosted by India's presidency of the G20 last year, rests largely on his claims that he could turn the country into one of the world's fastest-growing economies.
But with a contribution of 31 percent to the country's GDP, India's economic success has been driven by the southern states.
Global supply chains, like Apple, have shifted from China to Tamil Nadu, which has the highest number of factories in the country, by state.
But Rajan says economic disparities have added to tensions, saying people feel “crushed” by heavy tax burdens from which they see little return.
“The more they constrain the drivers of growth and income, the more the overall pie shakes,” PTR said.
But some believe Modi could win big in the south, noting that the party has curbed the religious rhetoric it uses in northern regions.
“Now they (the BJP) are fighting for common issues, just like other parties,” said Sivakumar, 58, a book sales manager in Madurai, adding that he thought people were losing their minds. get used to this change.
“This change could be beneficial for the BJP,” he said.
