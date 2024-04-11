Donald Trump calls on NPR to lose funding





Former President Donald Trump criticized National Public Radio (NPR) just a day after a scathing editorial by an editor accusing the channel of political bias.

In an all-caps post on his Truth Social platform, Trump on Wednesday demanded that funding be denied to the nonprofit media outlet because of the opinion piece published Tuesday by The Free Press.

“NO MORE FUNDING FOR NPR, A TOTAL SCAM! PUBLISHER SAID THEY HAVE NO REPUBLIC AND IS ONLY USED TO 'DAMAGE TRUMP,'” the former president posted. “THEY ARE A LIBERAL DISINFORMATION MACHINE. NOT A DOLLAR!!!”

NPR was established by act of Congress and receives federal funding through grants. However, the radio's funding comes mainly from membership fees and donations. Although federal funding represents only a small percentage of NPR's budget, the outlet describes it as “essential” to serving public radio. Eliminating funding would lead to fewer programs and resources for local journalism, ultimately leading to the demise of radio stations, “particularly in rural and economically distressed communities,” NPR previously said.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for NPR and Trump via email Wednesday for comment.

Trump's attack on the network comes shortly after editor Uri Berliner, who has been at NPR for more than 20 years, wrote the opinion piece.

Berliner said that “those who listen to NPR or read its reporting online” are getting “the worldview distilled by a very small segment of the American population.”

“There is no longer a spirit of openness within NPR and, predictably, we no longer have an audience that reflects America,” Berliner wrote. “This wouldn't be a problem for an openly polemical media outlet that caters to a niche audience. But for NPR, which claims to consider everything, it's devastating to both its journalism and its business model.”

The veteran journalist argued in his op-ed that NPR's coverage of Trump contributed to the channel's reputation for left-leaning politics.

“But what began as harsh, blunt coverage of a belligerent, truth-obsessed president has shifted toward efforts to harm or overthrow Trump's presidency,” he wrote.

Berliner's critical op-ed provoked a sharp rebuke from NPR's editorial team.

Edith Chapin, editor-in-chief, wrote in a staff memo that she “strongly disagreed” with Berliner's views on radio.

“We are proud to support the exceptional work our bureaus and broadcasts do to cover a wide range of difficult stories,” Chapin wrote. “We believe that inclusion – in our staff, in our sourcing, and in our overall coverage – is essential to telling the nuanced stories of this country and our world. »

