Boris is now warning Donald Trump not to abandon Ukraine if he becomes president again as former Prime Minister Johnson joins the British offensive against US Republicans and says kyiv must be allowed to rejoin NATO.

Boris Johnson last night warned Donald Trump against “conceding victory to Vladimir Putin” if he is re-elected as US president in November.

The former prime minister said it would be a “disaster for the West” and “a disaster for America” if the Russian leader was allowed to win in Ukraine.

Speaking at an event in the Canadian capital Ottawa, Mr Johnson joined UK efforts to convince hesitant US Republicans to continue US funding to kyiv.

He also reiterated his demand for Ukraine to join NATO and dismissed fears that it could further provoke Mr Putin as he continues to wage war against Russia's neighbor.

Since leaving Downing Street in September 2022, Mr Johnson has maintained his strong support for Ukraine and the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The former prime minister warned Mr Trump against plans to pressure Ukraine into handing over Crimea and the border region of Donbass as the price for peace with Russia.

In the latest of his conferences around the world since leaving No10, Mr Johnson addressed the Canada Strong and Free Networking conference on Wednesday.

“The solution to this problem lies in the security and stability that comes from certainty about where Ukraine is and what it is,” the former prime minister said.

“Ukraine has chosen to be a free and independent European nation, looking west, towards the EU, towards NATO.

“And Ukraine must join NATO. It's the only logical way out.

Mr Johnson, who was at the event alongside former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, said fears that such a move could provoke Mr Putin should not prevent action.

“We gave this a try and see where it took us,” he said. “With the worst war Europe has seen in 80 years.

“NATO is the body that provides certainty and stability and will bring peace. But in the meantime, give these Ukrainians what they need.

Mr Johnson described Ukraine as a “formidable fighting force” and said kyiv had often received “the right things at the wrong time, in other words, too late”.

“The Ukrainians will do the job if we give them the tools. Let’s give them the tools,” he said.

“They have shown that they are a proud and independent nation and that they will fight for freedom.

“What we need to do is continue to support Ukraine, continue to support freedom.”

In his appeal to Mr Trump not to abandon Ukraine if he returns to the White House, Mr Johnson warned the Republican presidential candidate against an alleged plan to pressure the Ukraine to cede Crimea and the border region of Donbass as the price to pay for peace with Russia.

“If you are the party of Ronald Reagan, if you want to make America great again, then you do not start a new Republican presidency by conceding victory to Vladimir Putin,” he added.

“It would be a disaster for the West and it would be a disaster for America.”

Mr Johnson spoke after Foreign Secretary David Cameron was snubbed by Mike Johnson, Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives, during his visit to Washington DC this week.

Lord Cameron was hoping for a meeting to discuss why Mr Trump's Republican allies on Capitol Hill are blocking US war aid to Ukraine worth $60 billion.

This came after right-wing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene told the foreign secretary to “fuck it” when he compared the failure to deliver new aid to kyiv to appeasement of Hitler .

Mr Johnson, speaking in Canada last night, made a more diplomatic appeal to his namesake and American Republicans.

“I would say Mike, my long lost, estranged cousin Mike Johnson,” the ex-PM joked.

“America currently invests in supporting the Ukrainians at about 5 percent or less of their annual defense spending.

“It’s an incredibly effective way to support freedom.”

Lord Cameron said this week that the funding plan blocked in Congress by political wrangling would be good for US security and jobs and would show the West was ready to stand up to “tyrants”.

He told CNN during his visit to Washington: “Everyone wants to see an end to the killings and an end to the war. But we will only achieve this by supporting Ukraine, by showing strength.

“Peace comes through strength, not through appeasement and weakness. »