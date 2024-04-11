Trade restrictions fail to hamper Turkey-Israel maritime trade: journalist

Despite Turkey's announcement that it is imposing trade restrictions on Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, maritime activity suggests the flow of goods between the two countries remains largely unchanged, investigative journalist says , citing online data on maritime traffic.

Six months after Israel launched its war on Gaza, the Turkish government heeded public criticism and on Tuesday imposed restrictions on its ongoing trade with Tel Aviv.

According to data shared by journalist Metin Cihan, 11 ships have left Turkish ports bound for Israel since Tuesday. Additionally, there are currently seven ships in Turkish ports, waiting or loading, preparing to set sail for Israel. These ships carry a diverse range of goods, including cement, which was among the products subject to trade restrictions between the two countries, fuel and chemicals.

Data shared by Cihan on The trips were carried out by various international and Turkish companies.

Data shared by Cihan also shows that ships are expected to call at Israeli ports from Turkey. Ships such as the Aria Vibe and the Sirios Cement I, which are operated by companies from countries including Albania, Greece and Turkey, are listed with expected arrival times between April 11 and 14 at Haifa and Ashdod.

These shipments indicate that despite export restrictions announced by the Turkish government, the flow of goods and materials related to restricted trade continues.

The decision to restrict trade came in response to Israel's actions in Gaza and the blocking of Turkish attempts to airdrop aid into the region.

The restrictions specifically target 54 products, including cement and iron and steel building materials.

Turkey's Commerce Ministry said the measures would remain in effect “until Israel immediately declares a ceasefire and allows an adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Anti-Israeli sentiment has been running high in Turkey since Israel began bombing Gaza in retaliation for an unprecedented attack by the militant group Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, which claimed the lives of around 1,200 people and led to the taking of around 250 hostages.

As of April 6, 133 hostages remained in captivity in the Gaza Strip, 129 of whom were kidnapped on October 7.

The death toll in Gaza has meanwhile exceeded 33,500, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Trade between Turkey and Israel, some of which is conducted by people close to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan despite his anti-Israeli rhetoric, was first revealed by Cihan in late November. Since then, Cihan has reported on trade between the two countries using official statistics and maritime traffic websites, all of which are publicly available.

Erdoan, who has long presented himself in the Muslim world as a champion of Palestinian rights and a staunch critic of Israel, has repeatedly accused Israel of being a terrorist state and of committing genocide in Gaza because ongoing Israeli attacks against the Palestinian enclave.

He even compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu to Adolf Hitler.

Despite his anti-Israeli rhetoric, Erdoan has been accused of hypocrisy due to ongoing trade between Israel and Turkey which has shown no signs of slowing down during the height of Israel's war on Gaza and is, to some extent, measure, led by people close to Erdoan and his family.

Despite the ongoing conflict and Erdoan's condemnation, Israel remains an important trading partner for Turkey, ranking 13th on Turkey's export list in 2023. Trade between the two countries totaled $5.42 billion last year, accounting for 2.1 percent of Turkey's total exports, compared to $7. billion in 2022.

Data from the Turkish Transport Ministry shows that between October 7 and December 31, 2023, an average of eight ships per day made a total of 701 voyages from Turkish ports to Israel. Among them, 480 sailed directly, while 221 used Turkey as a transit country. Notably, Turkish exports to Israel reached $430.6 million in December, an increase of 34.8% compared to November, indicating a continued, even growing, economic relationship, despite the political rhetoric.

The Foreign Trade Statistics Database of the Turkish Statistical Institute shows that items exported to Israel include precious metals, chemicals, insecticides, nuclear reactor parts, gunpowder, explosives, aircraft parts, weapons and ammunition.