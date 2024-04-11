My mentioning Taiwan's official name with Xi is deliberate (academics)

Taipei, April 11 (CNA) Former President Ma Ying-jeou's () apparently inadvertent mention of Taiwan's official name during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping () in Beijing on Wednesday was likely a deliberate political game , academics suggested.

“In my opinion, it was intentional,” Wang Hsin-hsien, a professor at National Chengchi University's Graduate Institute of East Asian Studies, said of the initial use by Ma of the “Republic of China” (ROC) to refer to the broader concept of “the Chinese nation.”

Ma quickly corrected himself, and his office later described his use of two similar-sounding but politically distinct terms as “purely a gaffe.”

Yet given that Ma was reading from a script, the alleged error was more likely a contrived attempt by the former Kuomintang (KMT) chairman to score political points at home, Wang Hsin-hsien said.

Wang Hung-jen (), a professor of political science at National Cheng Kung University, admitted that the incident had been planned in advance.

By referring to the Republic of China – an entity with which Beijing technically remains at war – Ma hoped to appear “not too weak” alongside Xi, Wang Hung-jen said.

At the same time, Xi's mention of the so-called “1992 consensus” was a reaffirmation of his “results” in Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Wang Hsin-hsien said.

The two men's emphasis on “consensus” was consistent with the theme of the historic 2015 meeting between Ma, then Taiwan's president, and Xi in Singapore, Wang Hung-jen said.

The consensus was a tacit agreement reached in 1992 between Taiwan's KMT government and Beijing. This has been consistently interpreted by the KMT as a recognition by both sides that there is only “one China”, with each side free to interpret what “China” means.

The DPP has never recognized the “1992 Consensus”, arguing that Beijing leaves no room for “China” to be interpreted as the Republic of China and that acceptance of the consensus would imply agreement with China's demands on Taiwan.

During his speech, Xi repeatedly used the terms “Chinese nation”, “Chinese culture” and “youth exchanges”, which Wang Hsin-hsien said are currently the focus of Chinese Communist Party policies ( PCC) in Taiwan.

The CCP's definition of Taiwanese independence includes attempts at de-Inification, including the alienation of Chinese nationalism and Chinese culture, which explains why Xi brought up these terms repeatedly in his speech, Wang Hsin said. hsien.

Wang Hung-jen said Xi's rhetoric was directed against the “China-loving unifying forces” in Taiwan, while his particular focus on young people and students was likely because they were more impressionable.

Chao Chun-shan (), honorary professor at the Graduate Institute of Chinese Studies of Tamkang University, described the phrase “Zhonghua” () – used in Chinese for “ROC” and “the Chinese nation” – like a “magic word” between Ma and Xi.

If China wants to “rejuvenate” the Chinese nation, identification with “Zhonghua,” a term for a general relationship with Chinese civilization, will be essential, Chao said in an online program.

Rejecting the term would indicate a lack of national or cultural ties between China and Taiwan, making any political arrangement between Beijing and Taipei unnecessary, Chao said.

Conversely, accepting “Zhonghua” as common ground on both sides of the Taiwan Strait would be a politically viable alternative for Beijing, Chao said.

Chao said Wednesday's meeting between Ma and Xi sent a message to Vice President Lai Ching-te, who will take office as Taiwan's next president on May 20, that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same nation. under “one China”.

At the same time, Ma's rhetoric demonstrated that the two sides still had different interpretations of “one China”, Chao added.

If the DPP can learn from this and adjust its cross-Strait policy accordingly, there will be a chance to promote peace under the new administration, Chao said.

However, if the DPP continues to be ambivalent toward these concepts, Beijing will continue to view it as an outsider, Chao added.