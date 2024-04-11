When leaving for Medan on the second day of Eid, Jokowi-Iriana invites 3 Ngemal grandchildren









Solo – It is known that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Iriana spent the second day of Eid 2024 in Medan. Upon arriving in Medan, Jokowi and Iriana immediately took their grandchildren to visit one of the shopping malls. It is known that Jokowi and Iriana flew to Medan on Thursday (11/4/2024) afternoon. The two visited their daughter, Kahiyang Ayu and son-in-law, Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution, as well as their two grandchildren, Sedah Mirah Nasution, Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution and Panembahan Al Saud Nasution. Report of detikNorth Sumatra, Jokowi and his three grandchildren visited Center Point Shopping Mall, Medan, at 7:30 p.m. WIB. Jokowi made mall visitors excited and gathered. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT President Jokowi takes his grandchildren to Medan City Mall. (Photo: Goklas Wisely/detikSumut). Photo: Goklas Wisely/detikSumut Jokowi walked with his two grandchildren to the second floor, where the children were playing and time zone. A number of visitors also followed in Jokowi's footsteps. Many visitors asked for photos with Jokowi there. A visitor named Cory admitted that he felt lucky to be able to take a photo with President Jokowi. USU students managed to take a group photo after pushing past locals and crossing Paspampres. “Yes, I'm really happy that I was able to take a photo with Mr. Jokowi. I've been waiting here for a while to take a photo with Mr. Jokowi. I didn't expect this to happen. It was It was a little crowded with visitors and security guards, so I was lucky to be able to escape,” he said. Colonel Rico Siagian of Kapendam I/BB said the plan was for Jokowi to be in Medan for 2 days. He said Jokowi would visit several places in Medan. Watch the video “Jokowi's Moment inaugurates Madaniyah Grand Mosque in Karanganyar, Central Java“

