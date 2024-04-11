PM Modi will campaign in Siddaramaiahs turf, hold roadshow in Mangaluru and meet in Mysuru on Sunday | Bangalore News





In a bid to consolidate support for the BJP in Lok Sabha constituencies, erstwhile Mysuru and coastal Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to campaign in parts of the state on Sunday. A public meeting will be held in Mysuru around noon on Sunday, followed by a road show in the coastal town of Mangaluru later in the evening. This will be Prime Minister Modi's first rally ahead of the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in 14 constituencies of Karnataka on April 26. The rally at the Maharaja College ground, Mysuru, is being held under the watch of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has been entrusted with the responsibility of winning two Lok Sabha segments in Mysore-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar by the Congress high command. According to Bharatiya Janata Party sources, top JD(S) leaders former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy are expected to participate in the rally. This will be the first rally where the BJP's coalition partners in the state, the Janata Dal (Secular), will share the stage with Prime Minister Modi after the alliance was announced earlier this year. Although the BJP scored comfortable victories in several constituencies of old Mysuru in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, its attempts to penetrate further into the region were hampered by the Congress's performance in the Karnataka Assembly elections which took place last year. The Congress has a large number of MLAs in the region and the BJP hopes to offset the ruling party's advantage in the state with a campaign by Prime Minister Modi in the region. The BJP has fielded Mysuru incumbent Yaduveer Wadiyar from Mysore-Kodagu and S Balaraj from Chamarajanagar. They are facing Mr Lakshmana, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, and Sunil Bose, son of Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa. After the rally, Modi will take part in a roadshow in Mangaluru, which is part of the Dakshina Kannada constituency. The constituency is considered a stronghold of the BJP as it has elected party MPs since 1991 until 2008 from the Mangalore Lok Sabha segment and after the 2008 delimitation of Dakshina Kannada. PM Modis' tour is expected to see participation of party supporters from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikmagalur constituencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/pm-narendra-modi-siddaramaiah-turf-raod-show-mangaluru-9264011/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos