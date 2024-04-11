Mike Johnson and Donald Trump to promote bill to prevent non-citizens from voting





WASHINGTON House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will promote a bill with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence aimed at barring noncitizens to vote.

Johnson will hold a joint news conference with Trump on Friday at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence, where the top House Republican will tout legislation to raise the issue of non-citizen voting in federal elections , according to a person familiar with the planning.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) holds a press conference following a meeting of the House GOP caucus at the U.S. Capitol on April 10 2024 in Washington, DC. Republicans in the House of Representatives held a closed-door meeting as they prepare to present articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The event is also an effort to rally Republican lawmakers to “join the team” on the issue of election security, the person said.

However, non-citizens are already not allowed to vote in federal elections in the United States, and this is not a common occurrence. The former president has long falsely claimed that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The bill also comes as House Republicans hope to form a united front, despite the chaos that has often ravaged the lower chamber.

Their meeting will be the first public event between the two Republicans and comes at a critical time for Johnson's presidency. The speaker is currently facing an ouster threat from conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and has also drawn the ire of other ultraconservatives in the House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Johnson, Trump to promote bill to prevent non-citizens from voting

