Politics
Mixed responses in Taiwan to Ma-Xi meeting in Beijing
Taipei, April 11 (CNA) The meeting between former President Ma Ying-jeou () and Chinese leader Xi Jinping () in Beijing on Wednesday drew widespread support and criticism from the Taiwanese government and major political parties in Taiwan.
The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), a cabinet-level administrative agency responsible for cross-strait affairs in Taiwan, said in a press release on Wednesday evening that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has widely promoted the “1992 consensus » and “facilitated integration”. and unification” and “opposing Taiwan independence” during the meeting.
The MAC said Xi defined the “1992 consensus” as an agreement “to manifest the one-China principle,” adding that according to a MAC survey conducted in April, nearly 80 percent of respondents are not agree with the CCP's insistence that cross-Strait dialogue can only resume within such a framework.
Xi's attempt to unilaterally establish the political framework for the ultimate resolution of cross-Strait issues without recognizing the existence of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and his move to undermine the country's sovereignty are actions that “mainstream public opinion in Taiwan firmly rejected”. for a long time,” adds the MAC.
However, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party on Wednesday called the resumption of the historic 2015 Ma-Xi summit in Singapore a “breakthrough”, in light of the lack of communication and increased tensions with China under the Taiwan's current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.
The KMT said Ma had “fully demonstrated” the existence of “equality and mutual respect across the Taiwan Strait” by mentioning the “1992 consensus” as a speech that allowed the two sides to define respectively “one China” in 1992.
According to the KMT, Ma's meeting with Xi also showed the international community that Taiwanese society was more than just an “anti-China” monolith.
The “1992 Consensus” was a tacit agreement reached in 1992 between the KMT government of Taiwan and the Chinese government. This has been consistently interpreted by the KMT as a recognition by both sides that there is only “one China”, with each side free to interpret what “China” means.
The DPP, which has always presented the “1992 consensus” as an acceptance of Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan, downplayed the importance of Wednesday's negotiations.
The DPP said Ma's views did not reflect those of the Taiwanese public and called on China to engage in dialogue on the basis of “equality and dignity.”
Referring to Beijing's breakdown of official communications since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, the DPP said cross-strait interactions should only take place if both sides agree that None is subordinate to the other.
The Taiwan People's Party (TPP), while praising Ma for reflecting common aspirations for peace and prosperity in his remarks, warned that his embrace of the “1992 consensus” may not be shared by the Taiwanese public .
The meeting – a rerun of the two countries' historic summit in Singapore in 2015 – was held on Wednesday afternoon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and came at the end of Ma's April 1-11 visit to China. .
My mentioning Taiwan's official name with Xi is deliberate (academics)
After greeting each other with a long handshake in front of photographers, Mr. Xi praised “Mr. Ma” for upholding the “1992 consensus,” opposing Taiwan independence and promoting peaceful development of relations and exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.
Addressing Xi as both “Mr. Xi” and “General Secretary Xi,” Ma said in his remarks that to ensure the future well-being of their people, both sides of the Taiwan Strait should join the “1992 Consensus”, opposing Taiwan's independence, and seeking common ground while putting aside differences.
Beijing, which considers acceptance of the “1992 consensus” a precondition for dialogue, has cut off all formal communication with Taipei since Tsai, of the DPP, came to power in 2016.
