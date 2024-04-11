Trkiye offers new peace plan to Zelensky and Putin, say propagandist media

Turkey has a new plan for a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, which includes a freeze on the war and non-aligned status for Ukraine, according to a Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta reported on April 11.

According to a source close to the document, this plan is promoted thanks to the mediation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and constitutes an initiative of the Turkish side.

The source also indicated that the text of the document was already available to all three parties: Ukraine, Russia and Turkey. This project is notably based on the documents of the first Istanbul negotiations and also includes certain formulations from May 2022.

“The peace initiative can be supported by a number of European politicians, and it will also be proposed to support individual countries in the South,” the report said.

The article says that Turkey is offering the next conditions for “peace”:

a mutual commitment by the United States and Russia not to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances, as well as to the renewal of the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty, with the impossibility of unilateral withdrawal from it in the future

a ban on interference in the internal affairs of another country in any way that could destabilize its government

freeze the war along the existing front line

a commitment to hold referendums in 2040: an all-Ukrainian referendum on the country's foreign policy, as well as internationally supervised referendums in all Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia at the time of the war freeze

guarantees of Ukraine's non-aligned status until 2040

exchange of prisoners according to the “all for all” formula

Russia does not oppose Ukraine's membership in the European Union, but Ukraine cannot join NATO

At the same time, journalists believe that it is very unlikely that this document will be adopted, since it is “at least the ninth such project.”

Erdogan said peace in Ukraine was impossible without Russia's participation and that other countries should avoid taking steps that could expand the war beyond Ukraine on March 12.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey was ready to agree to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia when appropriate conditions are created for such a dialogue on November 24.

“Peace” talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued the decision of the National Security and Defense Council not to hold negotiations with Putin on September 30, 2022. This was a response to the attempted annexation of the occupied Ukrainian territories.

NBC reported that U.S. and European officials began privately discussing the possibility of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on November 4.

According to the channel, one of these discussions took place in October of the same year at a meeting of the Defense Contact Group of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, where representatives of more than 50 countries gathered .

This information was denied in the European Union on November 6 and the following day in the United States.

In November 2022, at the G20 summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a ten-point peace formula, which included, among other things, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the liberation of all prisoners, a court for people who have committed criminal acts. war crimes or aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as radiological, nuclear, energy security, the fight against ecocide, and more.

kyiv invited foreign partners to take the initiative on one of the points of the plan.

Read the original article on The new voice of Ukraine