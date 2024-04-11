Trump supports Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the American Bible,' sparking debate over 'Christian America'





Jim Wallis and Donald Trump believe in their own ways that the Bible can save America.

Trump, who recently endorsed Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA Bible, a book that combines the King James Version with the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, has characterized Christian scripture as both a symbol of power and a sign for his followers that their path in life is threatened.

We need to make America pray again, the former president said in a promotional video on YouTube and social media released to mark Holy Week.

For Wallis, an evangelical Christian pastor and longtime social justice activist, it is the substance of the Bible, not its symbolism, that holds the power to remedy America's ills and save democracy. Speaking Monday at a bookstore in suburban Chicago, Wallis cited a passage from the book of Genesis that asserts that all human beings are created in the image of God. As such, he said, any attack on democracy is an attack on something sacred.

Wallis agrees that American democracy is in crisis and must be saved, but that won't be possible if Americans give in to their worst demons and tear each other apart.

We need to go beyond politics, he told the 20 or so people who came to hear him talk about his new book, The False White Gospel. The book looks to a series of biblical stories from the Genesis creation story to the parable of the Good Samaritan broadly calling for an end to the polarization and fear that divides the country.

Despite the decline of organized religion, faith and politics are still a volatile combination in a country where the Republican candidate, a thrice-divorced former reality TV star with a history of sexual misconduct, presents himself as a defender of Christian faith.

That fact was evident in recent weeks as Wallis' book tour took him to cable news shows, giving rise to segments notable for their fiery questions about the meaning of Christianity, not religion. from the evangelical Christian minister and longtime social justice activist, but from his hosts. . The day after Easter, Joe Scarborough of MSNBC's Morning Joe expressed exasperation by asking Wallis about Trump supporters: Why must they embrace a failed reality TV host and take him as the other Jesus, their new savior?

Joy Reid, host of The ReidOut, another MSNBC show, called Trump's Bible blasphemy. To Donald Trump, a Bible is no more sacred than a Trump board game. Or Trump water. It's just another cheap gimmick to sell to his supporters.

The Rev. Amanda Henderson, director of the Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture at Denver's Iliff School of Theology and host of the Complexified podcast, said Trump is part of a long line of politicians and leaders of history who understand the power of religion as a political tool.

At a time when so many people feel a sense of loneliness or disconnection, it taps into the desire we all have to be part of something bigger, she said. We cannot ignore the underlying need people have to feel a sense of connection and belonging and to be part of something bigger than themselves.

Even if some religious leaders oppose Trump's use of faith, Henderson said, they can't afford to cede the faith debate to the candidate. The outrage expressed by Reid, Scarborough and others shows that the debate has expanded beyond the clergy to liberal Christians, in the media and other sectors.

Brian Kaylor, author of Baptizing America, a forthcoming book about the role of mainline Protestants in promoting God and the country's patriotism, said that as a result, religion has become one more thing tearing the country apart.

That wasn't always the case, Kaylor said. In the 1950s and 1960s, Americans embraced a broad, consensual civil religion, reflected in the adoption of In God We Trust as the national motto and the addition of Under God to the oath of allegiance. When the translators of one of the most popular English translations of the Bible, the Revised Standard Version, completed their work after 15 years of work, Kaylor pointed out, they presented President Harry Truman with a commemorative copy of the new translation in a rose garden. ceremony.

At the time, 90 percent of Americans were Christian and largely viewed religion in a positive light, Kaylor said. Today, according to a new poll, 80 percent of Americans say the influence of religion is declining, while more than half of Americans rarely or never step through the door of a church.

Civil religion worked in the 1950s and 1960s, Kaylor said. This no longer works today.

Kristin Du Mez, a history professor at Calvin University, said the God Bless the USA Bible is an attempt to energize those who remain devoted, even as the number of evangelical Christians is declining. He will need every one of those evangelical votes, Du Mez said.

But Trump could appeal to comforting Christian nationalism, a version of God and country patriotism familiar to older Christian voters who remember the heyday of civil religion. It was a more inclusive kind of Christian America, Du Mez said, although if you weren't Christian you just had to shut up and move on.

In Trump's hands, this idea has been weaponized, with Trump's Christian supporters portrayed as true Americans opposed not only to non-Christians but also to Christians who do not share his political views. You're either for us or against us, said Du Mez, author of Jesus and John Wayne.

In this sense, Trump is trying to turn a bygone Christian consensus into a source of power, a message he made clear earlier this year at a meeting of evangelical Christian broadcasters in Nashville, Tennessee, telling them: If I'm coming in, you're going to use this power at a level you've never used before.

Tobin Miller Shearer, professor of history at the University of Montana, points out that civil religion appealed to faith to defend democracy. Trump, Shearer argued in a recent essay, is instead using God to motivate people to undermine democracy. Regardless of the outcome of the 2024 elections, he said, the shift from historical claims of divine authority for democracy to divine authority to challenge democracy is already evident and apparent.

Princeton historian Kevin Kruse, author of One Nation Under God, a study of God and national politics of the Eisenhower era, said some Trump supporters may still remember this earlier version of religion civil and long for those times, even if the former president has a different goal in mind.

When they hear One Nation, Under God, it means we are all in this together, Kruse said. Not if you don't toe the line, you're out.

Those who view Christianity as important to many Americans are exasperated by the gap between those teachings and the rise of Trump, said NPR political correspondent Sarah McCammon, even those who don't adhere to the Bible or Christianity but know his teachings.

McCammon, whose book The Exvangelicals was inspired by his experiences covering the 2016 Trump campaign and its surprising hold on evangelicals, said he is often asked: How can Christians think that this is what Christianity?

I don't think most white evangelicals support Trump because they think he's a devout Christian, she said. It’s not because they think Trump is one of them. It's because they think he will be a champion for them. This distinction is truly crucial.

Even though many Americans no longer read the Trump-endorsed version or any other Christianity, for many, Christianity is still rooted in what it means to be American. And it remains a strength in American culture.

Flannery O'Connor spoke about how the South was haunted by Christ, McCammon said, referring to the mid-20th century Georgia novelist. In a way, Christ haunted America. We cannot escape this story.

For his part, Wallis said he remains hopeful about America's future. During his bookstore speech, he spoke of the short-term goal of saving democracy. But the most important goal, he said, is to transform the nation into an inclusive community that Christians and all Americans can share.

It takes hope to make this possible, he said, turning to the New Testament book of Hebrews. Faith, he says, quoting this book, is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

(This story was reported with support from the Stiefel Freethought Foundation.)

