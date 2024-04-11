Boris Johnson defends JK Rowling in his speech in Ottawa





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Harry Potter author JK Rowling as a modern saint during a speech in Ottawa on Wednesday, saying her stance on gender identity was common sense. Johnson spoke at the Canada Strong and Free Networks 2024 conference alongside former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. What is happening in universities, restrictions on free speech, JK Rowling demonized when she has probably done more to encourage young people around the world to read than anyone else I can think of, Johnson said. She is a modern saint. It's incredible what they say about her. Johnson went on to say that what's so crazy is what she says about gender, it's of course what 95 percent of the population secretly thinks but doesn't have the courage to say it anymore because whether they are afraid of offending someone or that someone will jump down their throat. . Rowling first expressed himself against gender ideology in 2020 and has continued to hold the line ever since, much to the dismay of progressive activists. Recently, she made headlines amid difficult The Scottish Government's controversial hate crime legislation, which offers protections to transgender people but not women. Johnson, however, also praised net-zero green programs, saying he had no excuses for his positions on climate. Johnson's climate comments led to some pushback from Abbott. Have you asked scientists how they explain ice ages? » said Abbott. There are obviously factors in climate change far beyond human emissions of carbon dioxide, because if human emissions of carbon dioxide were the only thing that mattered, we would never have had ice ages. We would never have experienced previous periods of climate change. First, there is no climate emergency, he continued. Second, it is far from clear that humanity's carbon dioxide is the only or even the main driver of climate. And third, trying to turn the world upside down to reduce our emissions to zero by a specific date, I think is madness of the highest order. Abbott said the green agenda has given us much higher electricity prices and in doing so we have effectively deindustrialized by exporting most of our emissions-intensive industries to countries that are less demanding than us on this subject. Johnson and Abbott also discussed the war in Ukraine, as well as the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Regarding Israel, Abbott called Hamas a death cult. How can you want an apocalyptic death cult to save face? There's only one way to fight an apocalyptic death cult: get rid of it, Abbott said. The Canada Strong and Free Network 2024 conference will take place April 10-12 in Ottawa. True Norths Andrew Lawton and Elie Cantin-Nantel are on the field covering.

