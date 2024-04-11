Politics
Ankara's ban on trade with Israel harms Turkey, casting doubt on its implementation
Starting Tuesday, Turkey will impose trade restrictions on Israel on various products such as cement, steel and iron construction materials. The Commerce Ministry announced the decision in response to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.
However, experts told The Media Line that they believe a comprehensive, long-term ban on trade with Israel would have a negative impact on Ankara's economy, posing popularity problems for the government, and that, therefore, its implementation is doubtful.
The decision will remain in effect until Israel immediately declares a ceasefire and allows an adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Turkey's Commerce Ministry said.
Israel, in response, declared its intention to draw up an “extensive” list of Turkish products whose import would be banned. Additionally, Israel plans to advocate to Washington and the world for other countries to penalize Turkey for its actions. Turkey has drawn up a list of 54 products that will stop being exported to Israel.
Professor Elise Brezis, director of the Azrieli Center for Economic Policy at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, explained the scale of the importance of Turkish exports to Israel. She told The Media Line that Turkish exports to Israel amount to $4.6 billion in 2023 and $6.8 billion in 2022, while total imports to Israel amount to $110 billion. dollars.
“Turkish exports therefore represent 6% and are specialized in raw materials such as metals and iron (20%), construction materials (50%) and agriculture (9%) of poor quality but very cheap “, she added.
Dr. Lucrezia Leon Savasta, an expert on the Middle East and Eurasia, told The Media Line she doubted a complete ban would be implemented immediately. Instead, she sees Turkey's public announcement as a political move aimed at putting pressure on Israel and getting more countries to join it.
Savasta adds that typically in such cases of trade bans, it starts with a small percentage of the listed products. “We must remember that among these 54 products listed by Turkey are iron and steel, and these are the main products purchased by Israel,” she said, adding that given the current economic situation in Turkey and the inflation of the Turkish lira. “I hardly believe they will stop the complete export of these products to Israel,” she continued.
Therefore, Savasta argues that if either Israel or Turkey attempted to shut down trade to completely punish the other, it could not be done without negatively impacting their economies.
“Let's just focus on the fact that, very smartly, Turkey did not say that it would stop the importation of goods from Israel,” she said, emphasizing that in 2022, Israel was among the top five countries from which Turkey imported refined oil. .
This is why she says a total ban is not viable for the Turkish government. “The country is facing a kind of internal fragmentation. Look at the last elections, and how Erdogan lost major cities, and when the economy is negatively affected, general discontent grows. This can be dangerous for the central government,” she said.
Furthermore, she notes that Turkey is very money-oriented and its decisions are generally very well calculated economically. “It's hard to think that they would make a decision that could harm their economic situation. The elites would not allow that to happen,” she said.
Brezis says that if Turkey's proposed ban on 54 products comes to fruition, the effects on Israel will be felt primarily in the construction sector. However, she notes that, since October, this sector has been operating slowly due to a lack of labor. “The Palestinians [from the West Bank] are not allowed to come to work in Israel, and migrant workers from India and Taiwan are expected to arrive, but permits are slow to arrive,” she said.
“Cement is an interesting story,” Brezis said, explaining that the Nesher industry had a monopoly on cement for decades until Israel opened the doors to imports from Turkey. “So it will be interesting to see if Nesher can be competitive with imports from other countries,” she continued.
Regarding other building materials, such as ceramics, Brezis says that if the ban is enforced, the materials will arrive from China, leading to higher transportation costs and, therefore, an increase in prices.
However, she stresses that the worst effect is the announcement itself rather than an actual embargo, as it may encourage other countries to do the same. “If the embargo is applied, it will have a significant impact on the [Israeli] importers from Turkey and, in the short term, on certain prices, but it is not certain that the embargo will be applied,” she said.
“It could be that this is just a political announcement without actually implementing it. So we have to see what happens in the next few weeks,” Brezis continued.
Savasta explains that if the ban is enforced, Israel will still be able to import most products. “In these cases, other neighboring countries will generally be the longest route to receive the same products,” she explained.
“We must remember that when a country faces a ban, other countries are ready to take advantage of the situation,” Savasta continued, citing the case of bans imposed on Russia, after which many goods ceased to be exported directly to Russia but reached Russian soil. passing through Kazakhstan.
