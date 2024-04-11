Trump says Arizona Supreme Court ruling on abortion went too far





Two days after saying states should make their own decisions about regulating abortion, former President Donald Trump criticized Arizona for reinstating an abortion law that he said went too far.

That will be taken care of, Trump said when a reporter asked him Wednesday about the Arizona Supreme Court's decision to reinstate a near-total ban on abortion in the state.

Trump's statement shows that abortion will continue to pose political challenges for Republicans, even as they continue to take a pro-state's rights stance on the issue. Trump has proudly taken credit for the end of federal protection of abortion rights, including on Wednesday when he described the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as an incredible achievement. (Trump named three Supreme Court justices who helped write this landmark decision.) Yet he has also downplayed the consequences of the decision, particularly in states like Arizona, where he suggested that the Democratic governor and others would weigh the decision of the state's high courts.

Florida will probably change, Arizona will definitely change, everyone wants it to happen, Trump said. It was about bringing him back to the United States.

By asserting that abortion should be left up to states in a video message Monday, and emphasizing his support for exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, Trump sought to remove abortion as a as an electoral question for the Democrats. Yet Democrats interpreted Trump's comments as an endorsement of the state's abortion ban and cite Arizona as the latest example. Trump's close advisers have warned him for months that taking a stance on states' rights would require him to comment on each state's abortion policy, the Post reported Tuesday. Trump moved forward anyway, reasoning that the benefit of leaving it up to the states outweighed the risk of supporting a national ban that could further associate it with a politically damaging issue for Republicans.

Trump said Wednesday he would not sign a nationwide ban on abortion. He previously dodged questions about federal legislation and suggested he was considering a 15-week limit called for by some anti-abortion activists. Democrats, for their part, stressed that Trump was not ruling out a federal ban.

Republicans have already faced electoral consequences after the end of Roe. Abortion rights advocates have won seven national elections since the Supreme Court's decision. And a recent national poll from Marquette Law School found that 70 percent of registered voters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Donald Trump is responsible for the suffering and chaos happening now, including in Arizona, because he proudly overturned Roe, Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement.

Trump's stance on abortion also continued to expose divisions within the GOP over how to deal with the political consequences of ending Roe, an outcome conservatives have sought for nearly half a century. Some congressional Republicans have backed away from advocating for a federal ban on abortion, even though they previously supported one. Abortion advocates and groups like Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, meanwhile, have criticized Trump for ceding the issue to the states.

Rep. Nick LaLota, a Republican from a swing district in New York, said Wednesday that he believes everyone can make their own decision about where they stand on abortion and that his views on the issue are increasingly common within the Republican Party.

My position has been very clear for several years, if not any more now: we should be a pro-exceptions party, LaLota said. My position is very similar to that of 80 percent of voters who think there should be exceptions for rape, incest, maternal life, and a first trimester exemption. I think this is a common-sense approach that more and more Republicans are taking.

The lack of a unified Republican message on the issue was welcomed by Democrats.

Republicans are all over the place in what they say because they realize their message is deeply unpopular, Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), a former Planned Parenthood executive, said in an interview. The Republican argument that we must rely on the States is totally ineffective because women understand that the States will take away their rights. It won't work for them.

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake said Tuesday's state court ruling was out of step with Arizonans, even though she had previously celebrated the end of Roe and expressed support for the law of the Territorial Era of 1864 restricting abortion in the state. Two Arizona House Republicans representing districts won by Biden in 2020, Reps. David Schweikert and Juan Ciscomani, each said they opposed Tuesday's court ruling, although they supported restrictions on abortion in the past. In the state Legislature on Wednesday, Republican lawmakers stopped Democrats' attempts to pass legislation that would repeal the ban.

Some conservative commentators and anti-abortion activists have also expressed anger at Republican politicians, including Lake and Trump, over their opposition to Arizona's near-total ban.

Steve Deace, a conservative talk show host based in Iowa, wrote on X Tuesday that he was extremely disappointed by Lakes' opposition to the decision. In 2022, I thought Kari Lake was one of the best candidates I've ever seen, and I said so. Today, she is almost completely unrecognizable from the candidate she was then, just two years later, he writes. I don't know if that means I'm always dangerously naive or that I always hope for the best from people. Either way, I'm tired of it.

Republicans like Trump and Lake are now telling us they explicitly want to let more people in Arizona kill their children, Deace argued Wednesday, saying Roe has allowed Republicans as a whole to lie about their stance on abortion for years. decades. celebration of life. It was simply a party populated by pro-lifers and condescended to for votes.

After Trump said abortion restrictions should be left to the states, the founder and president of the anti-abortion organization Live Action, Lila Rose, said in a statement Monday that Trump was not a pro candidate. -life.

He is much less pro-abortion than Biden, but he supports killing some unborn children and will even make that his position in an effort to get pro-abortion votes, said Rose, who already criticized Trump.

As president, Trump supported a 20-week abortion ban, but said Wednesday: “It was always about states' rights, and we got it there and everyone is very happy . With the exception of a few people, individuals who have a bad agenda, people are very happy with my statement on abortion.

Hannah Knowles, Emily Guskin, Scott Clement and Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/04/10/trump-arizona-abortion-supreme-court-ruling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos