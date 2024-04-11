Xi Jinping receives former Taiwan President Ma Ying Jeou in Beijing, first meeting since 2015 in S'pore – Mothership.SG





President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping met with former President of Taiwan Ma Ying Jeou on April 10, 2024. This is the first time China has hosted a former president of Taiwan since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. CNNreported. This is also the first meeting between Xi and Ma since their meeting in Singapore in 2015. Xi and Ma met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where meetings between senior Chinese officials and foreign leaders normally take place. Reutersreported that Xi addressed Ma as “Mr. Ma Ying-jeou” without any reference to his formal role as former president of Taiwan, while Ma addressed Xi by his title as chief secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi, Ma emphasize Taiwan, China's shared culture, history During the meeting, Xi highlighted the common culture and history of the people of China and Taiwan, according to Chinese state media. World Time. He also expressed his sympathy following the recent earthquake that hit Taiwan. “(There) is no grudge that cannot be resolved, no issue that cannot be discussed, and no force that can separate us,” Xi was quoted as saying. He also praised Ma for his opposition to Taiwan independence, his support for cooperative efforts between Taiwan and China, and his agreement that the two are part of “one China.” According toCNN,Xi added: “External interference cannot stop the historical trend of family and country reuniting.” Ma in turn described the prospect of war between China and Taiwan as an “unbearable burden for the Chinese nation” and expressed hope that both sides will respect “the values ​​and way of life dear to the people” and maintain peace on both sides of the strait. He also affirmed that the people of Taiwan and China belong to the “same Chinese nation”, and urged them to deepen exchanges and cooperation, so as to jointly advance Chinese culture. Taiwan calls for an end to China's intimidation In response to the meeting, the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council, which manages China-related policies, said it “deeply” regretted that Ma had not publicly voiced the Taiwanese people's insistence on defending democracy and sovereignty of the Republic of China. The council also called on Beijing to stop intimidating Taiwan and resolve disputes through respectful and rational dialogue. Ma remains a prominent member of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party. However, he does not have an official position. The KMT lost Taiwan's presidential election for the third consecutive time in January 2024. After the election, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the vote “will not hinder the inevitable trend of China's reunification.” Related stories: Top photo via SCMP/YouTube

