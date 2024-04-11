Connect with us

China seeks progress with India on border after Modi's comment to Newsweek

China said it hoped for progress with India in their border dispute after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said News week the situation needed to be remedied urgently.

Military tensions are high along the 2,100-mile disputed border, known as the Line of Actual Control, between the two Asian nuclear giants, with India having overtaken China as the world's most populous country. last year. The two countries continue to build infrastructure and reinforce their troops in the mountainous region, where a deadly clash broke out between their soldiers in June 2020.

India is moving ever closer to the United States, which sees it as a counterweight to China.

Modi addressed the dispute in an exclusive interview with News week published Wednesday.

“For India, the relationship with China is important and significant. I believe we need to urgently address the protracted situation on our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us,” Modi said.

“Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important not only for our two countries but for the entire region and the world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military, we will be able to restore and maintain peace and tranquility on our borders.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference in Beijing that “China has taken note of Prime Minister Modi's remarks.”

The India-China relationship is not limited to the border situation, she said.

“China and India maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels on handling issues related to the border situation and have made positive progress,” she said. “We hope that India will work with China, approach bilateral relations from a strategic point of view and from a long-term perspective, continue to build trust and engage in dialogue and cooperation, and seek to manage differences appropriately to put relationships on a healthy and stable path.”.

Indian soldiers in the China border region
Indian Army soldiers are pictured at Penga Teng Tso in front of Tawang near the Line of Actual Control on October 20, 2021.

Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP

The dispute dates back to colonial times, when Britain, then India's ruler, attempted to demarcate a border between Tibet and northeast India. China never recognized this line and the People's Republic of China took control of Tibet in 1950.

The two countries fought a war in 1962 in which India fared poorly and China took control of Aksai Chin, a desert region that India considers its own.

China, meanwhile, claims Arunachal Pradesh, a region it considers part of southern Tibet. But Arunachal Pradesh has been administered by India since its independence and is recognized as an Indian state, operating under Indian governance and legal system.