Donald Trump finally goes to trial





Welcome back to Trump on trial. I will be replacing Maggie Haberman and Alan Feuer today.

Starting Monday, I will be part of the Times team of reporters covering the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. It will take place in a dingy courthouse a few blocks from New York City Hall, and will be there for every twist and turn.

It should be a doozy, with hush money, a porn star and an irate defendant. And oh yes, it could test the resilience of our legal institutions and the concept that no individual is above the law.

Donald Trump's trial is the culmination of a highly controversial case since its unveiling last spring. After months of legal machinations, including three drawn-out appeal attempts this week, the process appears to be about to really begin: Jury selection is expected to begin Monday. Testimony is expected to last for weeks, amid a level of media attention that some have compared to the OJ Simpson trial nearly three decades ago.

It's not a murder trial, but it nonetheless has some sensational elements: Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to try to hide an alleged sexual relationship he had with Stormy Daniels , a porn star he met in 2006. denies the accusations and having sex with her.

Prosecutors could call Daniels and a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who said she had an affair with Trump, as well as Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer, who made the payment to Daniels just before the 2016 election .

These witnesses and testimony will likely make for days of popcorn-worthy coverage, although, as in many trials involving financial matters, there may also be a few sleep-in sessions.

What to expect

Here is how the trial is likely to unfold:

Day 1: Several hundred jurors are expected to be summoned Monday to possibly sit, a critical vetting period known as voir dire. The prosecution and defense teams will attempt to detect hidden biases, using a detailed questionnaire intended for jurors. This could be a grueling process over several days or even weeks.

Trump, who says he is unhappy with a trial he considers deeply unfair, could be in court four days a week, with Wednesdays being holidays. The judge, Justice Juan Merchan, issued a silence order barring the former president from attacking prosecutors, witnesses, court staff and members of the judge's family, after a series of angry messages on Trump's Truth Social account and elsewhere.

The trial will not be televised, but reporters will be able to post updates directly from the courtroom and a nearby overflow room. Expect a lot of focus on Trump's behavior and the interaction between his legal team and Merchan, who has so far kept the defense on a tight leash.

All 34 counts are Class E misdemeanors, the lowest category of misdemeanors in New York State. Trump's lawyers are hoping for an acquittal or a recalcitrant juror, which could lead to a mistrial. If the former president is convicted, each count carries a maximum prison sentence of four years.

The Manhattan proceedings may be Trump's only trial before the election. Two federal cases, as well as another state case in Georgia, could all be pushed back until voters decide whether to elect Trump again or re-elect President Biden in November.

Follow our coverage of the trial.

Your questions

We ask readers what they would like to know about the Trump cases: the charges, the proceedings, the important players, or anything else.

Will there be a video or audio recording of the secret trial? Or at least a transcript at the end of each day? Fiona Webster, Maryland

Alan Feuer: No video or audio recordings of the 2016 Trump campaign sex scandal trial will be available, and any transcripts of the daily proceedings will have to be purchased at great expense from the stenographers covering the case. At this point, the only Trump trial that will be broadcast live is his national election interference case in Georgia.

What else to watch

A hearing in Trump's classified documents case will be held tomorrow to consider motions to dismiss charges against Trump's two co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on the scope and merits of an obstruction law that is at the heart of Trump's case in Washington, accused of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. The law has also been used against hundreds of Trump supporters charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Where is each criminal case?

Trump is at the center of at least four separate criminal investigations, both at the state and federal level, into matters related to his business and political career. Here's where each case stands.

