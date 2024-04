Sebastian Stan is a young Donald Trump

Sebastian Stan continues to be a master of disguise.

After playing Tommy Lee in the Hulu series “Pam and Tommy” and transformed via prosthetics for “A Different Man,” Stan now takes on the role of his life: Donald Trump. Stan directs “The Apprentice,” directed by “Border” and “Holy Spider” filmmaker Ali Abbasi from a screenplay by Gabe Sherman.

“The Apprentice” debuts at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in competition alongside buzzy features like Paul Schrader’s “Oh, Canada,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness,” “Parthenope” by Paolo Sorrentino and David “The Shrouds” by Cronenberg.

“The Apprentice” focuses on Trump's (Stan) rise to fame following what the official description calls a “Faustian deal” with right-wing lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). Trump's marriage to Ivana Trump (Maria Bakalova) and his relationships with her family, including Fred Trump Sr. (Martin Donovan), are also questioned on screen. The film is written by first-time screenwriter Gabriel Sherman.

The feature film is produced by Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films (Canada), Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures (Denmark), Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films (Ireland), as well as directors Abbasi and Louis Tisne for Film Institute (Denmark ). Executive producers are Amy Baer, ​​Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Gabe Sherman, Lee Broda and James Shani.

Actor Stan previously told IndieWire that he selects roles that scare him, especially after the reign of the MCU. He has starred in Marvel projects as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier. “A Different Man” won Stan the Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance at the 2024 Berlinale.

“More and more as I get older, when I read something that really freaks me out a little bit and I hear a voice saying, 'Don't ever go near that,' then I'm more drawn to as a result,” Stan said in 2022. “I usually find fear to be a good indicator of something that I need to sort of get into, maybe to understand better. I hate comfort. I don't like feeling comfortable at work. I think it's easy to get comfortable. I think it's easy to get trapped as an actor and just do things.

“The Apprentice” premieres in competition at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Abbasi’s “Border” won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes in 2018, while “Holy Spider” competed for the Palme d’Or in 2022. Find the complete 2024 program here.

