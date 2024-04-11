Xi's meeting with Ma injects positive energy into relations across the Taiwan Strait





BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) — The recent meeting of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, with a Taiwanese delegation led by Ma Ying-jeou injected stability and positive energy into the relationships across the country. the Taiwan Strait. Wednesday's meeting in Beijing marked the first time Xi hosted fellow Taiwanese and delivered a major speech since the 20th CPC National Congress in late 2022. The meeting took place in a complex and difficult context in the Taiwan Strait. “Taiwan independence” separatists, in collusion with external forces, have launched pro-independence provocations, further escalating tensions across the strait. Xi's speech, imbued with deep affection and goodwill towards Taiwan compatriots, will surely further unite compatriots across the Straits to achieve national reunification. Throughout its development journey, the Chinese nation has created a history demonstrating the inseparable bond between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Although the mainland and Taiwan have not yet been reunified, the fact that both belong to one China and one nation has never changed, and national reunification remains an irreversible trend. Faced with the activities of “Taiwan independence” separatists in collusion with foreign forces to undermine the development of their common homeland, all members of the Chinese nation must unite in the determination to oppose such actions and repress them. Compatriots across the Taiwan Strait must join forces to create a bright future of peaceful reunification, firmly holding the destiny of the Chinese nation in their hands. During the meeting, Xi stressed that improving the well-being of people on both sides of the Strait is the driving force and goal of efforts to advance cross-Strait relations. . He highlighted the mainland's true sincerity and goodwill for Taiwan compatriots. The mainland will continue to strengthen systems and policies to improve the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, maintaining its commitment to ensuring a better life for people on both sides of the Strait. The mainland has always kept its doors open to Taiwanese compatriots, actively promoting cross-Strait exchanges, interactions and mutual understanding. It also unites all sectors of Taiwanese society in concerted efforts to remove political obstacles and facilitate normal and regular trade across the Taiwan Strait. Recognizing the central role of youth in the development of cross-Strait relations, the mainland will implement more vigorous policies and measures to facilitate the healthy development and success of young people across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan Strait.

