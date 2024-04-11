



In his speech, Modi indirectly referred to the DMK leaders, alleging their involvement in corruption and accusing them of looting Tamil Nadu.

In a bold move against its political opponent, the DMK has reportedly launched a campaign featuring 'Ji-Pay' posters emblazoned with the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across Tamil Nadu. These posters, equipped with a bar code, invited spectators to “scan the code and discover the scams”. The strategic move follows Prime Minister Modi's scathing remarks against the ruling DMK at a rally in Vellore, just a day ago. Accusing the DMK of monopolizing corruption and fostering divisive politics, Modi targeted the party and its ally the Congress for prioritizing family interests over public welfare. In his speech, Modi indirectly referred to the DMK leaders, alleging their involvement in corruption and accusing them of looting Tamil Nadu. He juxtaposed the country's progress in 5G technology with the tarnished image left by the 2G scam, placing the blame on the DMK. Notably, DMK figures like A Raja and Kanimozhi were involved in the 2G spectrum allocation case but were later acquitted by a special court. With the impending elections in Tamil Nadu, which will decide the 39 Lok Sabha seats on April 19, this electoral battleground assumes significant importance in shaping the political trajectory of the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-scan-to-see-scam-dmk-s-ji-pay-poster-attack-on-pm-modi-3085022

