Boris Johnson joins calls for increased UK defense spending

Boris Johnson yesterday joined the growing clamor for more defense spending.

The former prime minister urged Rishi Sunak's government to adopt a “more robust posture” by increasing military investment in the face of growing global threats.

He also called on the West to “give these Ukrainians what they need” to defeat Russia.

These remarks will be seen as a direct challenge to Washington, where American Republicans in the House of Representatives are blocking a $47 billion military aid program for Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said the war-torn country must also be allowed to join NATO, dismissing fears it would escalate tensions with Moscow.

He joins dozens of MPs and former military chiefs who are backing a call from the Daily Mail's Don't Leave Britain Defenseless campaign for more spending.

This would increase from 2.3 to 2.5 percent of GDP in a few months, reaching at least 3 percent by 2030.

Mr Johnson was speaking at the right-wing Canada Strong and Free Networking conference in Ottawa, where he appeared alongside former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

He told delegates: “Now is the time for an even more robust posture. We must all recognize that the world is more uncertain and more dangerous.

“Frankly, we all need to spend more on defence, both for the UK and for everyone else.”

Calling for Ukraine to be allowed to join NATO and given the tools to defeat Russia on the battlefield, he insisted the country had chosen the path of a “free European nation and independent.