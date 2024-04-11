There is a bigger driver of veteran radicalization than Donald Trump





Adverse experiences during military service are key drivers of extremist beliefs among veterans, a new study from the RAND Corporation concludes. While the Pentagon-funded think tank's report cites former President Donald Trump and January 6 as catalysts for radicalization, one or more negative experiences in the military was the most consistent attribute for those expressing opinions right-wing or left-wing extremists, the study reveals in a report. survey of 21 veterans.

Extremist movements supported by RAND's sample included QAnon, the Proud Boys, the Five Percent Nation, the KKK, Antifa, the Nation of Islam, and the New Black Panthers.

The 21 veterans interviewed as part of the study revealed a considerable presence of negative and traumatic life events among those interviewed during their military service and subsequently when trying to adjust to civilian life, the study indicates. The report is careful to note that it applied a small sample and the need for further research to strengthen the correlation between time spent in the military and radicalization, but its general findings mirror those of other studies.

The National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland conducted a study in 2022 that found that extremists who plotted or carried out mass-casualty extremist attacks were 2.41 times more likely to be classified as mass casualty offenders if they served in the military. Military members and veterans are no more likely to be radicalized to the point of violence than members of the general population, the study concludes. However, this research note shows that when service members and veterans become radicalized, they are more likely to plan or commit mass-casualty crimes, thereby having an outsized impact on public safety.

A 2018 Department of Justice report also identified prior military service as a risk factor for violent extremism, alongside other factors including social isolation, being single, living alone and to be a man.

The RAND study comes as Pentagon leaders and members of Congress from the left and right have called for greater efforts to root out extremism in the ranks. Following January 6, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed the Countering Extremist Activities Task Force to implement measures and make recommendations to address the threat posed by extremist activities. The Secretary of Defense's subsequent report required the military services to include in-person discussions about extremist activities in their recurrent training and required training in counter-extremist activities involving senior officers, law enforcement, and legal advisors .

The Pentagon's efforts to stamp out extremism follow pressure from liberal lawmakers. In 2021, senators including Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. ; Robert Menendez, D.N.J. ; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Richard Blumenthal, Democrat from Connecticut; Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., wrote to Austin: “The Department must make every effort to identify servicemembers involved in violent extremist groups to reduce future misconduct and ensure the maintenance of good order and security.” discipline in the ranks.

Meanwhile, this month, Republican members of Congress launched their own effort to root out left-wing extremism, motivated in part by the self-immolation of Air Force member Aaron Bushnell , in February. In a letter sent to Austin, Reps. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y. ; Brian Mast, R-Fla.; Eli Crane, R-Ariz.; Mike Kelly, R-Pa. ; Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.; and Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, wrote to demand a right-wing version of Democrats' earlier demands.

Your commitment to eradicating extremist behavior in our ranks is well documented and demonstrates your commitment to maintaining the honor and cohesion of our armed forces, the representatives wrote. It is with this shared commitment in mind that we draw your attention to the equally urgent issue of left-wing extremism among active duty military personnel and veterans.

What members of both parties ignored was the central finding of the RAND report, which identified veterans with negative military experiences as the demographic group most at risk of radicalization. This suggests that extremism stems from military service rather than a common belief that extremism infiltrates the ranks in any significant way. Indeed, a 2023 report commissioned by the Department of Defense and conducted by the Pentagon-funded Institute for Defense Analyses, also found no evidence that the number of violent extremists in the military is disproportionately high by compared to the number of violent extremists in the United States as a whole. The report also finds that extremism within the veteran community has ebbed and flowed in recent decades and currently appears to be on the rise, reflecting more the current political environment nationally than the nature of those who are pushed into military service.

Sexual and psychological abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from cadaver recovery, and substance abuse developed during active duty were all listed by veterans as negative experiences coinciding with their radicalization, according to RAND.

These and other negative experiences are also behind the army's recruitment crisis, as it has been unable for several years to meet its own goals of attracting qualified young people aged 18 to 24 years old.

As the Defense Department struggles under demands from liberal lawmakers to add more deradicalization programs to its role (and the Republican Party accuses the military of acquiescing in a left-wing conspiracy to wake the military ), little is done to evaluate military service itself and its corrosive effects. Bushnell's death and the wave of suicides among young soldiers speak to a cultural crisis within the military itself, who attracts people and how it treats its own service members once they are in the military . The recent RAND report, as well as studies that preceded it, suggest that programs that focus on the challenges soldiers experience while serving in the military and returning to civilian life are a path forward for more sensible.

