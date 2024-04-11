The Indonesian elections and what they mean for Australia's development partnership plans

The results of Indonesia's Feb. 14 election suggest voters chose to be led by current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his vice president, the son of the sitting president. Two presidential candidates, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, have disputed the results, with their cases aimed at saving the future of Indonesian democracy currently pending before the Constitutional Court. Although the current trial is important, many expect its outcome is unlikely to change. Indonesia's next chapter is about to begin, and it is time for international agencies to think about how they align their development programs with the priorities of the Indonesian people to ensure that support is strategically placed there where it is needed and welcomed by the next administration.

The 2024 elections have raised important questions for those interested in the democratic trajectory of the world's third-largest democracy. In the weeks leading up to Election Day, democracy activists and the media questioned the integrity of the election, particularly highlighting the interference from the current administration In the process. A interim declaration of the Asian Network for Free Elections expressed concern about the decline of democratic norms and values, while questions were raised during the meeting of the UN Human Rights Committee on the pre-election process.

Even before the dust settled, many began to question how closely the preferences of 58.6 percent of Indonesians aligned with the agenda set in 1998 after the country ousted its autocratic president, Soeharto, in power for 32 years. This was Prabowo's third attempt to win the country's top job, and although he presented himself as a cuddly grandfather, the Prabowo who received the most votes in 2024 was the same politician who lost in 2014 and 2019.

Soeharto's former son-in-law Prabowo would have played a significant role in the kidnapping of students and pro-democracy activists during the final years of New Order rule. In previous elections, his opponent was Joko Widodo, viewed favorably as an outsider to Jakarta politics. The Widodos victory in 2014 was widely seen as a reflection of Indonesians' desire to separate from the old power. But in 2024, President Jokowi threw his support behind Prabowo and his own son, reintroducing that establishment and paving the way for his own lineage to power.

The president's son is facing intense scrutiny, particularly over the rule of law and political norms. Initially ineligible, he only had the opportunity when his uncle, the president's brother-in-law and chief justice of the Constitutional Court, authorized his candidacy. The chief justice's conduct was later found to be unethical by the Ethics Council of the Constitutional Court. However, the court decision remains unchanged.

The outcome of the 2024 presidential election shows that Prabowo's human rights record and the unethical process by which his vice-presidential candidate was nominated were not important factors for the Indonesian voters. What implications does this have for the human rights, democracy and good governance agenda?

Civil society is looking inward to answer this question and outward to better understand Indonesian voters. Critics of democracy activists have accused them of misinterpreting people's feelings, suggesting that democracy and human rights are not important to the common people, an Indonesian vernacular term for average voters. They argue that social protection is a more pressing issue. The populist agenda promoted by Prabowo, including policies such as offering free lunches to students, was seen as more appealing. It may be true that on election day, Indonesians, like many voters around the world, leaned toward a populist agenda and seemed little concerned about human rights and good governance. However, it is also true that democracy remains Indonesians' preferred system of government. How then can civil society organizations and democracy activists work in such a disjuncture, and what might be the role of international donors in supporting their reform agenda?

Support for civil society is a cornerstone of the Australian Government's international development policy for 2023. Designed to respond to challenges in crucial sectors brought about by climate change, demographic shifts and social trends, technological advances and economic pressures, the policy recognizes the shrinking civic space globally, including in Indonesia. However, civil society organizations provide relationships and knowledge essential to the implementation of development programs.

While the policy sets out Australia's response to global challenges, the preparation of country-specific Development Partnership Plans (DPPs) is currently underway. In Indonesia, this process would benefit from consideration of a recent Development Intelligence Lab. Checking the pulse survey on Indonesians' views on the new development policy. The survey asked Indonesian experts, including civil society leaders, business and academics, about where support should be directed.

Governance emerged as the top priority. Interviewees highlighted that in Indonesia, Australian governance assistance should include tackling corruption and ensuring good rule of law, as these are essential to sustainable and inclusive development and a Efficient state. Inclusive development aims to reduce the growth of economic inequality, while an effective state is a prerequisite for ensuring that “the little people have access to services.”

Some might argue that the issues identified as priorities by those surveyed, such as fighting corruption, preserving civic space and strengthening democratic leadership, do not match the preferences of Indonesian voters as they emerge. of their ballots. This is an error. From my perspective, there is no disconnect between the aspirations of voters, those surveyed by Pulse Check, and Indonesian civil society as a whole. Promoting good governance and the rule of law does not contradict the will of the people; it helps build the social infrastructure through which democracy can truly serve voters.

As the Indonesian DPP progresses, it will be important to observe how the Australian Government takes into account the comments of Indonesian experts, as presented by the laboratory. A reading of development policy shows that Australia is very sensitive to the political sensitivities of the region. This policy rightly prioritizes collaborative efforts to chart a path forward, which will help build trust with the new Indonesian administration. While it is of course obligatory for the Australian government to engage primarily with the new Indonesian government on the DPP, the lab's findings highlight the importance of also involving non-state actors. New administrations and non-state actors often share the same reform agenda, and Australia can play a crucial role in connecting them.

However, in the absence of common goals between the two countries, Australia will need to navigate the terrain carefully. The shape of this terrain will become clearer as Indonesia begins its new chapter following the inauguration of the new administration in October 2024.