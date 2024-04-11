Melania Trump makes Donald Trump 'quite worried'





Former first lady Melania Trump is worrying former President Donald Trump as his secret payment approaches, which is expected to begin next week, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

Last year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts for allegedly making the payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. His office charged Trump for paying Daniels to prevent him from making public comments about his allegations of an affair with the former president, which he has denied.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has maintained his innocence in the matter, as in each of the criminal cases he faces. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused Bragg of targeting him for political purposes.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday, April 15, which will mark the first time the former president will be tried on criminal charges.

Stephanie Grisham attends the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 21, 2019.

Grisham, who served in various roles in the Trump White House, including press secretary and chief of staff to Melania Trump, discussed how the former first lady might handle the trial during an interview on CNN this week.

“I imagine she would push him to stop. I imagine she would push him to get on the stand and defend himself because it's very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I I can assure you that she's not happy right now and he's very worried about it,” she said.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email and Grisham via Instagram message for comment.

While the trial may not be the most important issue legally, these specific accusations are “very personal” to him, Grisham said.

She said the allegations were “an embarrassment to him, to his family and, most importantly, to his wife Melania,” reflecting on how she reacted when Daniels first made the accusations public.

“She didn't take it lightly at all. We went to see the State of the Union separately. She refused to go to Marine One with him because she didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and stand by her man. She's a very independent and strong woman,” Grisham said.

Grisham has become increasingly critical of her former boss in recent years following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, when a group of Trump supporters violently protested the 2020 election results at the State Capitol -United. She resigned as Melania's chief of staff the same day.

She has since become critical of Trump, issuing a warning in January about what a second Trump term would mean for democracy.

“It's important that people who were like me or are like me now, who really believe in him, understand what another Trump presidency will look like,” Grisham said on CNN. “So what is democracy? It's people having the freedom to act and speak freely. I think under Trump you won't be able to do that, or you'll be able to do it as long as You will be able to do it.” talk about him in a positive way. »

