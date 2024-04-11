



Boris Johnson called for approval of President Joe Biden's proposed $60.1 billion in military support for Ukraine, and said such a move would preserve the United States as a superpower . Referring to former US President Ronald Reagan, he said Ukraine's support would deter Ukraine from flocking to Taiwan. The former British Prime Minister called on Ukraine to join NATO. 5 photos in gallery Donald Trump

Source: REUTERS/Jay Paul Ukraine has decided to be a free, independent European nation, oriented towards the West, towards Europe, towards NATO, and Ukraine must join NATO. This is the only logical path, Boris Johnson said on Wednesday at a conference in Ottawa, Canada. NATO is a structure that ensures security and stability and promotes peace. In the meantime, let's give the Ukrainians everything they need, he added. If you are the party of Ronald Reagan, if you want to age America, then don't start a new Republican presidency by giving a job to Vladimir Putin, the former British prime minister said. 5 photos in gallery Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky

Source: AP It would be a disaster for the West and for America. Ukrainians are a free, sovereign and independent European people and what is happening to them is criminal and barbaric, Johnson said. Trump and his aide The former British Prime Minister previously announced his support for Donald Trump's candidacy for White House president. I don't believe he would want to go down in history as a president who left the country he helped preserve freedom, Johnson wrote in an article published in the Daily Mail, directly criticizing Trump's provision of Javelin missiles to Ukraine. 5 photos in gallery Joe Biden

Source: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz Johnson's warning to Trump comes as a group of Republicans from the former US president's camp block Biden's proposal to continue military support for Ukraine in the House of Representatives. The blockage comes months before the US presidential election, in which a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2020 looms. Better than ever British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met Donald Trump on Monday evening to persuade him to support Ukraine. 5 photos in gallery David Cameron

Source: AP/Kevin Wolf According to the Washington Post, the British minister told Trump that if he won the election, he would be in a better position when he took office in January next year if Ukraine was resolved now. It is in everyone's interest that Ukraine is in a strong position at the end of this year and Putin is in a weak position, Cameron told Trump. We continue down the aisle

