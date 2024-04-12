Donald Trump did this | The New Yorker





Almost everyone knows that Donald Trump was for abortion before he was against it. But what exactly is the position of the once very pro-choice ex-president, now that his four years in the White House have ended in what could be described as a catastrophic success for the anti-abortion movement? It turns out that this is one of the hardest questions to answer so far in 2024. Trump, whose only ideology is opportunism, has been, predictably, all over the card upon repeal of Roe v. Wade. To the right-wing public, he frequently and loudly boasts of being the author of the destruction of Roes. Bragging is his happy place; of course, he can't help but take credit for a historic accomplishment. I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, he exulted on social media in May last year. I did it and I'm proud to have done it, he said during a Fox News town hall earlier this year. No one but me was going to achieve this.

On Monday, in a video intended to explain his post-Roe position, Trump reiterated this assertion. I was proud to be the person responsible for it, he said. The problem for Trump is that this is a losing position with voters, millions of whom went to the polls, in red states like Kansas and battlegrounds like Michigan, to maintain the legal abortion following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which allows each state to define its abortion policy. Since Dobbs, surveys have shown record support for reproductive rights, and Trump himself has blamed the abortion issue for Republicans' failure to win back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

That's why in his video he looks like a man running for cover when he simply doesn't exist. Repeatedly during his four-and-a-half minute statement, Trump invokes the concept of states' rights as if it were a magical incantation, offering him freedom out of political chaos. The path forward, he insists, should be a simple matter of the will of the people: let blue states practice abortion and red states ban abortion. However, this stance has so far succeeded in angering all parties. On the right, Mike Pence called Trump's announcement a slap in the face; he and others were angry at the former president for not endorsing a national abortion ban that he had promised to sign while in office. (The congressional bill backed by Trump during his presidency sought to ban abortions after twenty weeks of gestation; Trump recently suggested that he was favorably considering an even tougher plan to ban abortions after fifteen weeks.) left, the fear was that Trump could somehow achieve this. to convince voters that he was, in fact, a moderate on abortion, despite the extremist positions of the Republican Party he chairs.

Whatever the explanation for his hodgepodge of a statement, there was undoubtedly some Schadenfreude watching Trump squirm after all the chaos he caused. The video, which showed a nervous Trump speaking to the camera in front of the Mar-a-Lago fireplace, was marked by abrupt edits suggesting it took many, many takes to film. Have I mentioned that I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples trying to have a precious baby? Did I mention that Democrats are the most radical because they support abortion up to the ninth month and beyond? Did I mention that even if you are mad at me about abortion, you should still vote for me because we have to win to save our country? The whole production had a certain cry-for-help vibe: maybe Trump was panicking that his big victory in ending Roe might actually turn out to be the only winning issue that Joe Has Biden against him in their rematch?

Two recent court rulings, which ended Trump's video, highlighted that the former presidents were so completely connected that they might as well have been ordered by the Biden campaign. Last Monday in Florida and this Tuesday in Arizona, state supreme courts decided to allow highly restrictive abortion laws to take effect, even as voters in both states are expected to vote this fall on referendums that would restore reproductive rights. It was like an intervention from the reality-checking gods: forget the Trump bullshit. Abortion in 2024 is indeed a real crisis that affects real people. And it's because of him. Where is the moderation in an abortion strategy that allows Arizona to reinstate a near-total ban on abortion that was passed in 1864, before Arizona was even a state? How can we let the people decide at a time when nearly sixty percent of Arizona voters think abortion should always or mostly be legal?

Trump insisted to reporters after the Arizona ruling that the judges had gone too far. Yes, they did, he said. Still, he expressed optimism that the measure would soon be overturned by the governor and state Legislature. This will be resolved and, as you know, it's all about states' rights, he said. But on Wednesday, Republican leaders in the Arizona state legislature refused to allow a measure repealing the law to come up for a vote. (Democrats in the room chanted Shame!) Kari Lake, the Trumpist Republican running for Senate in Arizona, attempted to repudiate the Civil War-era law, only to be pointed out that she had called it of big law just two years ago and demanded that it remain on the books. Whoever told Trump that states' rights was a sure way out of the abortion fight must have been hiding out at a Southern golf club since 1954, with the television off.

Call it the abortion paradox: In the post-Roe era, every crazy court decision, every extremist vote from a Republican-controlled state legislature, may help Democrats politically in the next election, but in Meanwhile, it's terrible for millions of people. women and girls who are affected. According to the Biden campaign's estimates, one in three American women already live in states where abortion is banned in some form, and more are on the way. Until the Arizona court's ruling, the signs were discouraging for Biden in a battleground state he won by fewer than eleven thousand votes in 2020; Today, Republican strategists are complaining of an earthquake and such a terrible shock to the Republican body politic for their party that it will certainly give Biden a head start heading into the election. That movement you feel under your feet? wrote liberal columnist Laurie Roberts in the Arizona Republic. It's one of America's key battleground states that swings blue.

Biden's campaign shows every sign of being long prepared to seize the political opening. Shortly after Trump's confusing announcement, the Biden team launched a powerful new ad. It features a young Texas couple, Josh and Amanda, recounting how, due to a restrictive state law that, after Dobbs, prompted a hospital to deny her needed medical care, Amanda nearly died of sepsis after having a miscarriage. The one-minute spot is intimate and devastating. At the end, a simple slogan appears, as the screen fades to black to the sound of Amanda crying: Trump did this.

Another ad, quickly returned after the Arizona court's ruling, shows Biden himself accusing Trump of taking away women's fundamental freedom to control their own bodies and thereby endangering their lives. If Trump returns to the White House, Biden asks: What freedom will you lose next? He ends the spot for a seven-figure ad in the state focused on abortion by looking into the camera. I will fight like hell to get your freedom back, he promises.

If Biden wins in November, I am confident that we will view this week's events in Arizona as one of the reasons for that victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-bidens-washington/donald-trump-did-this The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos