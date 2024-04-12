



WASHINGTON Reporters who were supposed to observe President Biden's trilateral meeting with the leaders of Japan and the Philippines missed his remarks Thursday when press officers left them standing downstairs in a hallway while the commander in chief spoke. Rare logistical problems prevented journalists from attending the 81-year-old president's opening remarks to Philippine President Bongbong Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the East Room of the White House. Today's reporter, Michael Shear of the New York Times, relayed this unexpected dilemma in an emailed update to colleagues who were awaiting quotes from the summit from key U.S. allies. President Biden attended a trilateral meeting at the White House with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 11, 2024. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Reporters did not hear Biden's opening speech at the meeting due to an error made by White House press “wrestlers.” AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein In an alert titled “Pool Missed Pool Jet,” Shear relayed the “bad news: The White House has held most of the press in the lower corridor of the East Wing even as the pool jet of the trilateral meeting began. Shear wrote to his press colleagues that “[a]As a result, your pooler and most of the American and Filipino journalists were only taken to the East Room after [Biden] had finished speaking. Marcos was “finishing his remarks as the press was finally allowed into the room,” Shear wrote. Reporters could hear Kishida saying that today's meeting will make history, with Biden agreeing that when we are united, we are able to achieve better peace for all. The press was allowed into the room as Marcos finished his speech. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Reporters who had just arrived were then kicked out of the room, with Biden ignoring a shouted question about his message to China, which the three-nation group is working to counter. It's unclear why most of the press missed the point, although junior press office staff have recently changed direction, giving rise to a less experienced generation of new press “wrestlers” , who usually have significant authority over the movements, although they are usually in their early twenties. A videographer from the pool was in the room, allowing C-SPAN to publish footage of the full opening remarks. Stay up to date with the most important news of the day Stay up to date with the latest news with Evening Update. Thanks for recording! Biden, whose public statements are often undermined by gaffes, hosted a state dinner in Kishida's honor through Wednesday evening, including a concert after 10 p.m. with singer Paul Simon in the dining room of Condition just below his room. The president responded to a relatively large number of questions on Wednesday by saying he was “considering” Australia's request to end the US prosecution of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, before stumbling during a conference in press by claiming that he lived in the “20th century”, that is to say the 1900s. A video of Biden's remarks was eventually released by C-SPAN. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Biden's guards have already been criticized by the White House Correspondents' Association for poor staging and, in some cases, aggressive pre-screening of reporters allowed near the president. In February 2023, Biden left most of the traveling journalists behind for a surprise trip to Ukraine, taking with him only one pre-screened American journalist and photographer, although he had informed the Russian military, which represented the biggest security threat, Biden's travel plans. In another well-known incident, White House press staff abruptly disinvited American journalists from a summit in Brussels between Biden and Turkish autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2021, forcing the journalists, who were at outside the room, relying on Erdogan's press office for information.

