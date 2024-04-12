Congress razed Rajasthan temples, Rahul Gandhi doubted army's worth: PM Narendra Modi | News from India





JAIPUR/DEHRADUN/RISHIKESH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress on Thursday of demolishing temples in Rajasthan for “appeasement” purposes. “On this land, Congress demolished temples and acquired these plots of land. Stones were thrown during Ram Navami processions. Ayodhya under construction after 500 years of waiting, Congress leaders made indecent remarks against Temple of Aries “, the Prime Minister said at a public rally in Karauli, Rajasthan.

He added that the Congress had made “objectionable comments” about the Ram temple and accused the party of boycotting the “pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla” in Ayodhya.

Speaking in support of local BJP candidate Indu Devi, Modi accused the Congress of having a long list of sins. “But there is a big sin they have committed which cannot be forgiven, that of mocking the identity and dignity of Rajasthan. They played the dirty game of appeasement for the vote banks “, affirmed the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, who is scheduled to address a rally in Barmer on Friday, also tore into the Congress speech. Rahul Gandhi . “In his speeches abroad, Congress” Shehzada said that “India is not a nation”. surgical strikes of the armed forces. The army's courage is called “sycophancy” by Congress's Shehzada. They stand with the tukde, tukde gang,” Modi said.

Earlier in the day, at his second rally in Uttarakhand in 10 days, Modi pleaded for a “strong government at the Centre” to ensure national security. “Our enemies have taken advantage of every time we have had a weak government in the country. Mazboot Modi sarkar mein atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai (With a strong Modi government at the Centre, terrorists are killed on their own turf) .Today, tiranga has become a guarantee of security on the battlefield,” he told a large crowd at the IDPL Ground in Rishikesh.

The prime minister, frequently interrupted by a zealous crowd chanting his name, reprimanded them with a smile, saying: “Please save this energy for April 19 (when polling is scheduled in Uttarakhand). »

