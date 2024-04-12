Putin's Kremlin responds to Donald Trump's Ukraine peace plan





Former President Donald Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is “impossible” to assess without more details and confirmation, the Kremlin told Newsweek. Moscow and kyiv are maneuvering for possible diplomatic overtures resulting from the campaign for the 2024 US presidential election.

The Washington Post reported this week that Trump was mulling a peace plan through which Ukraine would cede Crimea and the eastern Donbass region to Russia. Kyiv would also be permanently excluded from NATO.

The former president and his team hope a deal will encourage Russia to reduce its dependence on and allegiance to China, the Post reported. Trump campaign spokespeople called the report “fake news,” according to the New York Post.

The Kremlin press office, led by President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, told Newsweek in a statement Wednesday that it was aware of speculation about Trump's intentions in Ukraine.

“We have seen information about this, but so far no initiatives have been announced by Donald Trump,” Peskov's office said. “It is therefore impossible to make estimates.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press in Massapequa Park, New York, March 28, 2024. The Republican has repeatedly suggested Ukraine make concessions to secure peace with Russia. Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press in Massapequa Park, New York, March 28, 2024. The Republican has repeatedly suggested Ukraine make concessions to secure peace with Russia. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The obstacles to peace in Ukraine appear almost insurmountable after more than two years of large-scale war and more than a decade of lower-intensity conflict that has seen Moscow-occupied Crimea and the pro-Kremlin separatist rebellion inflame parts of the Donbass.

Peace talks that began in the hours following the February 24, 2022, invasion collapsed relatively quickly, with demands from kyiv and Moscow incompatible and Ukraine's fury over the attack escalating over time. amid reports of Russian war crimes.

Two years later, neither side has shown a willingness to compromise. Ukraine wants all Russian troops withdrawn from its territory in accordance with its internationally recognized 1991 borders, as well as Russian reparations and war crimes trials against Russian leaders.

Putin, meanwhile, asked Kiev to accept what he called the “new territorial realities” of Russia’s occupation of swathes of Ukraine. The Russian leader has long denied the validity of Ukrainian sovereignty and has shown no signs of softening his intention to isolate kyiv internationally and prevent its decades-long westward drift.

Russian forces have been gaining momentum on Ukraine's eastern front, striving for further territorial gains while exploiting their munitions, artillery and air superiority over the defending Ukrainians.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned this week that without more Western aid — and particularly the $60 billion in U.S. funding blocked in Congress amid months of partisan strife — Ukraine would lose the war.

“If Ukraine loses this war, other countries will be attacked,” Zelensky said. “It is a fact.”

Responding to Trump's repeated suggestions that Ukraine should cede territory in pursuit of peace, the Ukrainian president said he had invited his former U.S. counterpart to visit the country “to see everything with his own eyes and learn its own conclusions.

Zelensky added that Trump had expressed interest in a visit, even though the former president's campaign said the Ukrainian president's remarks were “incorrect.”

As for Trump's ideas for a peace plan, Zelensky said he hadn't heard anything directly from the Republican presidential candidate. “If I have the opportunity, I will listen to them with pleasure and then we can discuss the subject,” he added.

Members of the Siberian Battalion stand during military exercises with the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, April 10, 2024, at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Kyiv leaders said… Members of the Siberian Battalion stand during military exercises with the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on April 10, 2024 at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Leaders in kyiv said Ukrainian troops would be forced to retreat if the United States did not provide them with more military aid. More Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images Uncommon Knowledge

