Jokowi visits his children, grandchildren in Medan on the second day of Eid





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Medan, North Sumatra on the second day of Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriyah which falls on Thursday (11/4/2024). This was conveyed by Deputy Chief Expert IV of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin, Thursday (11/4/2024). “I received news from the palace yesterday that Mr. Jokowi's children, grandchildren and even son-in-law, perhaps due to their respective busy schedules, did not travel to Jakarta,” said Ngabalin in a video statement to journalists, quoted Kompas.com. “I heard from Bogor that the president made the decision with the mother to visit his children, grandchildren and son-in-law. For example, today he went to Medan,” he said. -he adds. Also read: Second day of Eid, Pasar Senen station is still crowded with travelers Ngabalin also responded to a question about whether Jokowi's visit to Medan had anything to do with the name of his son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, who will run in the Sumatran regional (Pilkada) elections in 2024. Ngabalin said the visit should not be linked to this direction. “When I was asked if there was (any) connection with Mas Bobby’s candidacy for cagub (gubernatorial candidate) of North Sumatra? I said don’t associate it yet.” , said Ngabalin. “Because it is only the second day of the holy month of Ramadan. We are only in the month of Shawwal. So let's look at this situation calmly, calmly,” he added. It is known that on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, Wednesday (10/4/2024), Jokowi organized activities open House at the State Palace in Jakarta. Also read: 4 Jokowi ministers visit Megawati's house for Eid, who are they? Before open HouseJokowi performed Eid prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque. On the first day of Eid, President Jokowi's daughter and son-in-law Kahiyang Ayu and Bobby Nasution were not seen accompanying them to the State Palace.

