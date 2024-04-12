Imran Khan's wife meets him at Adiala jail on Eid: Pakistani court allows Bushra Bibi to meet ex-PM in jail on Eid-ul Fitr





Islamabad, April 11: Imran Khan may meet his wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail on Eid-ul Fitr after a Pakistani court allowed him to meet the former prime minister in jail, reports said on Thursday the media.

While Khan, also the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been incarcerated at Adiala jail since August last year, Bushra Bibi has been imprisoned at Khan's residence Bani Gala, converted into sub-prison since. she was convicted in the un-Islamic nikah case in February. Toshakhana affair: former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The police scheduled the meeting and transferred Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala prison on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday. The conference room of Adiala Prison served as the venue for the meeting. To facilitate Bushra Bibi's visit, one side of the road leading to the prison was blocked, the Friday Times reported.

Granting temporary relief to the embattled couple, the Islamabad High Court on April 1 suspended the 14-year jail sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case and granted them bail. But neither Khan nor Bushra Bibi were released as they were convicted in several other cases. Pakistan: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of a Sri Lanka-like crisis in a country amid high inflation.

Meanwhile, dozens of PTI party members also gathered outside Adiala jail and raised slogans in support of Khan. However, police barricaded the road leading to the prison, making access to the prison's main entrance impossible, the newspaper said. The PTI protesters then dispersed.

