See Sebastian Stan as Young Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' Pic





Sebastian Stan is hoping to make films “great again” as Donald Trump in a first-look photo from The Apprentice, the upcoming Ali Abbasi biopic that chronicles the businessman's rise to power.

Premiering next month at the Cannes Film Festival, the biographical drama also stars Jeremy Strong as controversial lawyer and politician Roy Cohn. The image shows the actors in the back of the car, both looking solemn, with Stan playing a young Trump.

Described as a dive into the bowels of the American empire, the film will explore Trump's career as a New York real estate mogul in the 1970s and 1980s. The official synopsis reads: It traces the young Donald Trump's rise to power thanks to a Faustian deal with influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.

Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and Sebastian Stan as young Donald Trump in “The Apprentice.”

Profile pictures

The cast also includes Borat's Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr.

Written by Gabe Sherman, The Apprentice is one of the selections for the main competition of Cannes 2024, which the festival unveiled on Thursday. Abbasi's latest feature, Holy Spider, centered on a journalist investigating a serial killer killing sex workers in Iran, premiered at the 2022 festival and was selected as Denmark's official Oscar entry in the category for best international feature film.

Stan, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Captain America films, recently starred in the Marvel animated series What If…?, the miniseries Pam & Tommy, and the psychological thriller A Different Man.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, movie reviews, and more.

Related content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ew.com/the-apprentice-movie-sebastian-stan-donald-trump-first-look-8630154 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos