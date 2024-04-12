A total eclipse of Donald Trump: the first criminal trial could finally humiliate him





“So the universe is not quite as you thought. So you better reorganize your beliefs, then. Because you certainly can't rearrange the universe.

Isaac Asimov “Nightfall” 1941

Total solar eclipses in America's heartland are rare. But these are completely normal celestial events.

Donald Trump is not uncommon these days; unfortunately, we see it every day. But his actions become more and more abnormal. They are so because next week he will potentially face the first of four criminal trials that could lead to prison time for Trump. On three occasions, a judge denied him a request that could delay his trial.

Although philosophers can give their opinions on the recent solar eclipse with much more erudition than I can, let me just say that it is doubtful whether we understood this allusion. I know Trump didn't do it. He has no ability to express humility.

With the efficiency and ease of someone turning a light switch on and off, I have witnessed from John Mellencamp's birthplace (Seymour, Indiana if you can't look it up) what millions of people across the country saw: the sun went out, then came back on, plunging us into total darkness, then back into daylight three minutes later.

It was an impressive display of celestial mechanics, but it pales in comparison to the mechanics of the justice system that holds Donald Trump accountable for his disruptive, divisive and illegal activities. Just as ancient observers of total solar eclipses once were, Trump is now in the depths of despair – and melting.

His emails to subscribers are pointed and accusatory. He complains that Biden will raise money through his court drama while Trump will campaign and raise money through his court drama. “None of these BIDEN TRIALS should be allowed during my campaign. They are all rigged and political,” Trump wrote in a recent dispatch.

It's everyone's fault. The solution is there. As much as the celestial mechanisms of a total eclipse are known, so are Donald Trump's reactions when someone tries to hold him responsible for something he did.

The total solar eclipse should bring some humility. The Universe doesn't care about our petty quarrels. He certainly doesn't care about Trump – even though he'd like to think he's the center of the Universe. His hubris and arrogance are not uncommon in a society that ignores science and puts people before property and competition before cooperation. This is probably Trump's mantra.

This week, the demonic angel of despair and division remains as angry and as afraid as I have ever seen him. I doubt there's a safe bottle of ketchup within 100 miles of Mar-a-Lago. Trump is afraid of his soiled shorts. His former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was sentenced to five months in prison for committing perjury in the former president's civil fraud case. Do you think he'll talk? I don't know, but according to those in Trump's orbit, Donald is worried. After his third attempt to delay his trial in Manhattan was rejected, there is no doubt that Trump has slipped a cog.

But let's be honest, Donny Darko isn't the only one.

This week, a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign official was exposed for promoting false claims that the 2020 election was rigged. At the same time, Rita Palma, a New York activist working for Kennedy, boasted that her candidacy was a way to prevent President Biden's re-election.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, meanwhile, still wants to get rid of Michael Johnson, the Republican House Speaker, because he won't consecrate her queen and subdue her madness.

And finally, in today's Top Ten, “Strange Things We'd Like to Blame on the Eclipse But Can't Blame on the Eclipse” sponsored by David Letterman, the New York Times published an analysis scathing from Donald Trump who claims that he “grossly distorts his speech”. and “exaggerates and distorts the facts,” often turns his criminal cases into rallying cries, makes up unverifiable claims, continues to cry “rigged elections,” and describes the United States as a “nation in ruins.”

It's a short story ? It seems like I spent every day covering Trump during his presidency.

Even though evangelical Christians, astrologers, numerologists, Big Foot hunters, believers in spirits, fairies, conspiracy theorists and alien hybrids would like to give the eclipse credit for what they see as signs of society's apocalypse, the fact is that we are once again blaming ourselves – or at least Donald Trump – for this nonsense. I'm waiting for a MAGA member of our technologically medieval society to burn down their own village in support or frustration – you know, much like University of Kentucky basketball fans do every time their team loses a coach, wins or loses an important ball. game.

The facts show that all of this scary news is because Donald Trump has been normalized by too many members of the press. It's like we're shocked and what's happened with Trump over the last decade is new to us.

Jim Acosta said on CNN on Tuesday that he was stunned that Trump faced no backlash for accusing Biden of using cocaine before a recent speech and the former Republican presidential candidate and analyst CNN's Joe Walsh supported Acosta, saying it was part of “normalization.” of Trump by the Press The New York Times offers a glimpse of Trump that isn't exactly new and highlights how we have simply and collectively forgotten that Donald Trump is a groveling ball of slime.

He denounced Arizona's near-total ban on abortion while proudly claiming responsibility for the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, who allowed the state to act in Arizona. He sells Bibles for $60 without being able to recite a single verse.

We in the media continue to treat him as a legitimate candidate while half the electorate agrees. Every time Donald Trump attacks a judge, a jury, witnesses or his accusations, we cover it – but oddly enough we never mention Judge Aileen Cannon. Trump never attacks the judge in the Mar-a-Lago documents case against him. “It’s because she’s a MAGA courtesan,” said a prosecutor familiar with the case. This might be worth pointing out a little more often.

Maybe we should cover Trump based on the facts – not the chatter and nonsense he spouts daily. I don't care about the wild and dramatic ramblings of the demented former president. The fact is that Trump has more reason to fear the coming months than medieval peasants feared a solar eclipse. The eclipse, although humbling, does not pose a threat to our existence. Next week, Trump faces a trial that poses a threat to his existence – even though this case is considered the weakest against him.

The truth is very different.

Want a daily summary of all the news and commentary the Show has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

While he faces charges related to insurrection, election denial and classified documents that sound extremely frightening, and are, there is no doubt about the facts in the prosecutor's case of the Manhattan district against Trump. They are solid. Solid as a rock.

I worked with Michael Cohen for many months on “Revenge,” his latest book which deals with the facts that led to the charges against Trump in New York. Trump paid Stormy Daniels for her silence. He didn't want people to know he was messing around with her. He used Cohen to pay her and he did it to hide this fact from potential voters. Even though you can pay whoever you want, that hides the payoff that really hurts Donald. In New York State, it is a misdemeanor. But it became a crime when it was linked to a federal election.

After researching for months, it is obvious what was done and why. And for now, Trump will do anything to avoid facing these accusations because he knows exactly what he did. If you've ever seen “My Cousin Vinny,” you also know that thanks to discovery, Trump has all the factual information that will be presented against him.

In the background, one of the people close to the prosecution says that “Trump is making a toast”.

His only hope is to find a juror who loves him and will see things his way. In Manhattan, that's not a probability. So, for the next few weeks, Donald will remain extremely tense, cornered and afraid. And we all know the danger of cornering a New York sewer rat.

“Defense?” my source said in the background, “It’s in the yard.” He has no defense and he knows it.

Besides hoping for a sympathetic juror, Trump's best effort in court will be to try to discredit Michael Cohen — who paid for him. Trump has already tried to do this as often as the sun rises, and succeeded fewer times than I have personally witnessed a total solar eclipse.

The reason he didn't succeed is because of the paper trail that Trump can neither deny nor explain.

Donald Trump finds himself, for the first time, confronted with something he cannot wish for or pay for.

In the science fiction novel “Nightfall,” Isaac Asimov posits how a civilization would face a solar eclipse in a multi-star solar system that only experiences nighttime once every two thousand years.

“It's one thing to predict [the complete breakdown of civilization]. It's something else again to be right in the middle of it all. It’s a very humiliating thing,” noted a character in the novel.

The recent total solar eclipse did not lead to a collapse of civilization – and we are not in the midst of one.

But Donald Trump is, and the Manhattan case against him will be the first of four blows from which he probably won't recover. This should be “a very humbling thing.”

Learn more

about this topic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2024/04/11/a-total-eclipse-of-donald-trump-first-felony-trial-could-finally-humble-him/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos