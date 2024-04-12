Trump calls for more, earlier presidential debates with Biden





WASHINGTON Donald Trump's campaign is calling for more presidential debates to be held between him and President Joe Biden, and for the proposed face-offs to begin as soon as possible to ensure more Americans have a full chance to see the candidates in action before they run. voted.

While the Commission on Presidential Debates has already announced three presidential debates and one vice-presidential debate that would take place later this year, we support those debates starting much sooner, the campaign co-managers said Thursday by Trump, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita. .

By the time of the first scheduled debate, on September 16, more than a million Americans will likely have already voted, Wiles and LaCivita said. By the third debate, on October 9, the campaign predicted that number would have increased to around 8.7 million. A second debate is planned for October 1.

Trump advisers have said that as more Americans vote early, the proposed timetable simply comes too late.

Moving up the committee's schedule will ensure more Americans have a full chance to see the candidates before they start voting, and we would advocate for adding additional debates beyond those on the currently proposed schedule, Wiles added and LaCivita.

They said the country deserves as many as seven presidential debates, citing the record number that Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas held during their 1858 battle for a U.S. Senate seat in Illinois.

Trump, who declined to participate in any of the Republican primary debates, said he was ready to take on Biden anytime, anywhere, from now on.

The letter comes amid speculation about whether the candidates will participate in a traditional debate. Biden has yet to publicly commit to debating Trump in the general election, saying in March that it would depend on his behavior.

Trump and Biden only debated twice in 2020 after Trump withdrew from it when the commission moved it from an in-person debate to a virtual one (Trump had Covid at the time). It was not postponed. The Republican National Committee then voted in 2022 to withdraw from debates sanctioned by the commission, requiring candidates to agree not to participate.

Trump's campaign attacked the nonpartisan commission, founded by former RNC Chairman FrankFahrenkopf and former Democratic National Committee Chairman Paul Kirk, for adding “additional structure” to the debates. The campaign criticized the commission for cutting off Trump's microphone while she was on stage, something the commission said it would do for both candidates after their chaotic first debate, and accused them of choosing a moderator blatantly anti-Trump.

Americans were deprived of a real, robust debate in 2020, Wiles and LaCivita said.

Trump has already called for speeding up the start of the debate cycle against Biden, prompting the president to back down.

If I were him, I'd want him to debate me too, Biden recently joked to reporters in Nevada. He has nothing else to do.

